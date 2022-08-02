What time will Prey air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details about the Predator prequel

Predator's highly anticipated prequel, Prey, arrives on Hulu this August. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film premiered at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Prey is expected to debut on Hulu on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The movie stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young, fearless warrior who confronts a deadly alien.

Ahead of its premiere, we take a look at some more details about the film.

Prey on Hulu: Trailer, plot and everything we know

The official trailer for the film brilliantly sets the tone with its bleak, ominous atmosphere that piques viewers' curiosity.

The central character's desire to hunt is established in the beginning when she explicitly states that she wants to prove people wrong by becoming a skilled hunter. The trailer is replete with frightening scenes in the jungle as viewers get to see the protagonist, Naru, learning how to hunt.

Fans can expect a thrilling cinematic experience that does justice to the iconic Predator franchise. The official synopsis of the film, according to 20th Century Studios, reads:

''The newest entry in the “Predator” franchise, 20th Century Studios’ “Prey” is an all-new action thriller set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. It is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.''

The description continues:

''So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.''

At the San Diego Comic-Con, the film received high praise from viewers and critics, who appreciated the film's unique visual aesthetics and action sequences. Many on Twitter mentioned that it's the best film of the franchise.

Cast list for the film

The film features Amber Midthunder in the lead role as Naru. Midthunder looks quite impressive in the trailer, displaying numerous shades of her complex character. Her raw charisma and screen presence dominates the screen and plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for the film.

The actress has previously essayed several memorable roles in various television shows and movies like Legion, Roswell, New Mexico, Banshee, and The Ice Road, to name a few.

Apart from Midthunder, the film features several others as part of the supporting cast, including:

Michelle Thrush

Dane DiLiegro

Stefany Mathias

Dakota Beavers

Stormee Kipp

The director of the film, Dan Trachtenberg, helmed the acclaimed Mary Elizabeth Winstead starrer 10 Cloverfield Lane, which was a massive box-office hit. He has also directed episodes of various television shows like Black Mirror and The Lost Symbol.

You can watch Prey on Hulu on Friday, August 5, 2022.

