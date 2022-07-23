''Can't wait to see it again'': Predator prequel Prey first reactions at SDCC 2022 screening

The much-anticipated prequel to the iconic Predator franchise, Prey, was screened at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on July 21, 2022. Earlier, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the film in June, and since then, fans of the beloved series have been waiting with bated breath for the prequel. Many viewers and critics on Twitter praised the film, with some saying it's the best Predator movie of all time. One ecstatic netizen even shared how they "can't wait to see it again!"
Some users also praised the performance by lead actress Amber Midthunder. With that said, read further to find out more about the movie and fans' reactions to it on Twitter.
Critics and viewers praise Predator prequel Prey at SDCC 2022 screening
Several critics and viewers took to Twitter to talk about the highly anticipated Predator prequel. They praised various aspects of Prey, including the acting, storyline, and direction, among other things. Take a look at some of the first reactions to Prey on Twitter:
The initial reactions to the Predator prequel have been overwhelmingly positive, further increasing anticipation among fans who are yet to watch the film. It is set to premiere on Hulu on August 5, 2022.
A quick look at Prey trailer, plot, and cast
Prey tells the story of a highly skilled warrior named Naru whose life is threatened by a lethal alien. The official synopsis of the film on Hulu reads:
''An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, set 300 years ago, tells the story of a young Comanche woman, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who stalks and ultimately confronts, a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.''
The trailer wastes no time in establishing the plot and motive as viewers are immediately introduced to the lead character, who's asked, ''Why do you want to hunt?'' to which she responds, ''Because you all think that I can't.'' Replete with stunning visuals, the trailer showcases several terrifying scenes that almost makes it feel like a horror film.
The movie stars Amber Midthunder in the lead role as Naru. Midthunder has been a part of several films and shows over the years, including Legion, Rosewell, New Mexico, The Ice Road, and many more. Apart from Midthunder, the film features several other actors in crucial supporting roles, including:
- Stefany Mathias
- Dane DiLiegro
- Dakota Beavers
- Stormee Kipp
The movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a script penned by Patrick Aison. Trachtenberg is best known for his debut flick, 10 Cloverfield Lane, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
More details about the Predator franchise
The first film of the popular franchise, titled Predator, was released in 1987, to mixed reviews from critics. Over the years, the film has managed to garner a strong cult following around the world, with many considering it to be one of the greatest action movies ever made. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role as Major Alan Schaefer who, along with his military rescue team, sets out to confront a frightening alien.
Over the years, three sequels have been released, all of which were box-office hits. Although none of the sequels could match the critical success of the first film, the franchise continues to enjoy a significant fanbase across the globe.
Don't miss Prey on Hulu on August 5, 2022.