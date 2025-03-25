5 things you probably didn’t know about Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham is a British actor and producer, who was born in Lancashire, England, and has received critical and commercial acclaim for his powerful roles in movie and TV shows over the years. The actor’s breakthrough performance was in the movie, This Is England, where he played the role of Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne. He even reprised this role on television.

Some of his successful movies and dramas include, Boardwalk Empire, Gangs of New York, Boiling Point, and his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and the Venom movies. The actor was given the honor of the OBE and has received multiple nominations at the British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Film Awards. Recently, he gained acclaim for his piercing drama, Adolescence.

Here are some quick and interesting facts about the British actor, that viewers and fans might now know about.

Stephen Graham's tattoo, his golf cart wrecking instance, and other facts about Stephen Graham

1) Stephen Graham came up with the idea for Adolescence

"Adolescence" Special Screening - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Stephen Graham co-wrote the hit show Adolescence, which has been getting rave reviews for portraying how boys at a young age are getting negatively radicalized and are harming girls.

In an interview with GQ, Graham stated that he read about “a spate up and down the country of young boys who stabbed young girls” and how “there’s something in our society that we need to address and look at…But for me, the other thing was, what’s really going on here now, when young boys are stabbing young girls to death?”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he also said that he read about these cases in a newspaper and was heartbroken by the increase in such cases and wanted to create a series that investigated the causes for this.

2) Stephen Graham did not get work after This Is England

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Stephen Graham For "Adolescence" - Source: Getty

Even though This Is England was the career-defining role for Stephen Graham, the actor struggled to find work after the movie and even thought of quitting from acting.

In an interview to The Sun, the Liverpudlian stars said:

“After This Is England, I couldn’t not get a job. For about eight months I couldn’t get an audition. I almost packed it all in. I was going to be a youth worker.”

3) Stephen Graham wrecked a golf cart with Leonardo DiCaprio

"A Thousand Blows" UK Special Screening - Arrivals - Source: Getty

While appearing on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Graham spoke about a hilarious story about how he and Leonardo DiCaprio met during the filming of Gangs of New York and the former noticed that DiCaprio was driving around the sets by a golf cart.

The British actor decided to ask DiCaprio if he can have a “go” at it and the latter agreed. Graham recalled how he was driving the golf cart and when he reached the top of the hill and started going downhill, the cart became so fast that it was uncontrollable.

Graham adddd that he tried to put it into reverse but the cart veered in slow motion and while DiCaprio was amused and managed to barely save his leg from breaking. Alec, who was another guy with them, gave Graham the nickname of “Ani”, which stood for animal.

4) Graham has mixed heritage

"A Thousand Blows" - 68th BFI London Film Festival - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Sun, Stephen Graham stated that he suffered racial abuse as a child because of his mixed racial heritage. The actor’s grandfather was from Jamaica and because of this, Graham had to undergo through severe racial abuse as a child.

He said in the interview:

“I’m mixed race. As a kid, I was called horrible words that I don’t even want to say, and little monkey boy.”

In a BBC article, Graham stated that it was his stepfather, whom he called “Pops”, who was also mixed race, who taught him about his cultural roots, history, and the aspect of where he came from. He went on to say that “I’m proud to be this mixed-race working-class kid from a block of flats.”

5) Stephen Graham has a fairy cake tattoo on his arm due to his nana

Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical" World Premiere Opening Night Gala - 66th BFI London Film Festival - Source: Getty

In a BBC article, Stephen Graham stated that he used to be at his nana’s home all the time because his school was just around the corner. Further, his nana used to have a food van from which, she used to sell snacks.

He appreciated his nana and added that his nana was a great cook and used to make a great batch of scouse. She even used to make little fairy cakes, which is the inspiration for the fairy cake tattoo on his arm. His nana’s connection with food and Graham’s own memories of his nana and the food she created is the reason why the British actor decided to get a fair cake tattoo on his arm. Thus, paying tribute to his nana.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the interesting facts about the actor.

