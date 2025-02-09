David Soren's Under the Boardwalk follows the story of hermit crabs who live under the boardwalk at the Jersey shore. One of the land crabs, Armen, falls in love with the sea crab Ramona. What happens next is a journey of how they fight for their love and play a role in uniting their different communities.

Popular celebrities like Keke Palmer, Micheal Cera, and Bobby Cannavale give their voice to various characters in Under the Boardwalk. Keke Palmer gives her voice for the female lead whereas Micheal Cera for the male one.

Viewers are enjoying how a Romeo-Juliet sort of story is made for the world of crabs and fans are loving the small details the film has grasped of their world.

Viewers who enjoy animated musicals similar to Under the Boardwalk can check this list below and watch movies like Tangled, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast.

Disclaimer: The list reflects author's opinion and is ranked in no particular order.

1) Tangled

Still from the movie Tangled (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

A beautiful baby princess named Rapunzel gets kidnapped and is raised by a mother figure Gothel. She is only interested in raising Rapunzel because she needs her long hair for her witchcraft needs.

Gothel doesn't let Rapunzel leave the town and never tells her about her true heritage. However, one day, a charming bandit mysteriously finds himself in Rapunzel's company and then they set out on an unexpected journey of escaping the town, finding the meaning of love and going back to the real roots of Rapunzel.

Actors like Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy have voiced pivotal roles in the movie. The film is written by Dan Fogelman and directed by Nathan Greno.

The film is very similar to Under the Broadwalk in exploring the themes of people from two different parts of life falling in love and going against the world to stand for their love.

Where to watch: Tangled is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Frozen

Still from the movie Frozen (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

Frozen revolves around Anna, who is the sister of Queen Elsa. She sets out on a dangerous path to find Elsa, who has run off after imposing a very chilly winter upon her hometown. Anna teams up with Kristoff to find Elsa and stop this endless winter and save the kingdom.

Actors like Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff have given their voices to important characters in the movie. The movie is written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck.

Much like Under the Boardwalk, the film uses elements of music beautifully to convey emotions.

Where to watch: Frozen is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

3) Moana

Still from the movie Moana( Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

Moana Waialiki is a sea voyaging enthusiast, the daughter of the chief of a long line of navigators. When her fisherman faces a blight, she goes on a journey to face Maui. Maui stole the heart of Te Fiti, a goddess, and now Moana sets off on a journey to the Pacific to persuade Maui to return the heart of Te Fiti and restore the good condition of her fisherman.

Actors like Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, and Rachel House have voiced the leading cast of the film. The film is directed by Ron Clements and written by Jared Bush. Similar to Under The Boardwalk, Moana also uses music and brilliant song composition to convey the deepest emotions of various characters.

Where to watch: Moana is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

4) Beauty and the Beast

Still from the movie Beauty and the Beast (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

A young prince Robby is cursed by an enchantress to remain a beast until he can learn to love and earn their love in return. Ten years later, Maurice, an inventor gets lost and seeks shelter in the Beast's castle. However, the Beast imprisons him for trespassing.

Belle is a bookworm tired of her life in village, on her journey to release her father from jail she decides to live in Beast's castle. The prince falls for her but Belle just sees him as a monster but the feelings change very soon.

Actors like Robby Benson, Paige O'Hara, Jesse Corti voice pivotal characters in the movie. The film is directed by Gary Trousdale and written by Linda Woolverton.

The film much similar to Under the Boardwalk explores the theme of unconventional love for people from two very different backgrounds in a fantasy world.

Where to watch: Beauty and the Beast is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar and to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Corpse Bride

Still from the movie Corpse Bride (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Set around the 1800s in a Victorian village. Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot are betrothed because the Everglots need the money or else they'll be broke and not achieve the high standard they dream for. However, things change when Victor goes into the woods to prepare a speech but ends up being married to a corpse bride.

Actors like Johnny Depp, Helena Carter, and Emily Watson do voiceovers for the lead characters in the film. The film is written and directed by Tim Burton. Similar to Under the Boardwalk, there's an unconventional pairing of two characters and the theme of how love prevails above all.

Where to watch: Corpse Bride is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

6) Coco

Still from the movie Coco (Image via Pixar Studios)

A young boy named Miguel is a rebel.and a hopeful musician. His family bans all sorts of music especially when his icon and the greatest guitar player ever, the deceased Ernesto de la Cruz, is the town's music sensation. Desperate to find his family history and show his talent, he somehow lands up in Land of Death, to know a truth he has been looking for all his life.

Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt voice pivotal characters in the film. The movie is written and directed by Lee Unkirch. The film uses music to convey the depth of emotions much like Under the Boardwalk.

Where to watch: Coco is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

7) The Princess and the Frog

Still from the movie Princess and the Frog (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

This is a modern-day rendition of the classic story of The Frog Prince. An arrogant, carefree Prince Naveen, and a hardworking waitress, Tiana, cross paths. Prince Naveen is transformed into a frog by a voodoo magician. Tiano is then set on a journey to turn the frog prince back into a human. However, she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

Actors like Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, and Oprah Winfrey voice the lead characters of the film. The movie is written and directed by Ron Clements.

The theme of two people from very different backgrounds, coming together and falling in love is beautifully portrayed in this film, very similar to Under the Boardwalk.

Where to watch: The Princess and the Frog is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

