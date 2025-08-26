7 movies to watch before ‘Anemone’ releases

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is returning to the silver screen with Anemone, releasing in October 2025. The film is directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, and also stars Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Anemone follows two estranged brothers, Ray, an outcast in the woods of Northern England, and Jem, a suburban man, who come together to face a violent past they both shared. The movie will release in theatres on October 3, 2025, after making its debut at the New York Film Festival in the autumn of 2025.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming film, fans can also enjoy several other notable releases. They might reflect the same emotional depth or be similar to it in other aspects. Below are 7 films to watch before Anemone releases in theatres.

Gangs of New York to The Tree of Life: 5 Movies to Watch Before Anemone Releases

1) Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Manchester by the Sea (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan, the film stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, and Kyle Chandler in the leading roles. It follows Lee Chandler, who, after the unexpected death of his brother, returns home to find that he has been appointed guardian of his teenage nephew. Lee manages family scars and unforgiving guilt when faced with past tragedy.

The story's thorough study of loss and a broken family has the feel of the upcoming Lewis film's tense reunion.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) Gangs of New York (2002)

Gangs of New York (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, it boasts an incredible cast lineup including Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson, and more. It follows Amsterdam, who sets out to exact revenge for the death of his father, who was murdered by crime lord Bill "The Butcher" during a gang fight.

However, his plan takes a turn when he becomes a part of the Civil War. The films' portrayal of grief and violence mimics Anemone's exploration of brotherly reconnection and relations.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) The Tree of Life (2011)

The Tree of Life (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Terrence Malick, the film follows Jack O'Brien, examining cosmic meaning, familial disputes, and childhood loss in 1950s Texas. Jack wrestles with existential and generational issues regarding grace and nature after the death of his older brother.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain in the leading roles. The film, critically praised for its plot and meaning, is also a recipient of the Palme d'Or Award.

Anemone's emotional trajectory resonates with the film's depiction of a suffering father-son relationship.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) Ordinary People (1980)

Ordinary People (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, and Timothy Hutton in the primary roles, this American drama film is directed by Robert Redford. Ordinary People follows the Jarrett family, which falls apart after one son dies by accident and the other returns from mental health treatment.

Ordinary People showcases moments of brotherly reunion and recovery, reflecting the plot of Anemone, which follows the reconciliation of two estranged brothers.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) Captain Fantastic (2016)

Captain Fantastic (image via Prime Video)

Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic stars Viggo Mortensen, George MacKay, Frank Langella, and Kathryn Hahn in the leading roles. It follows an unconventional father who promotes cultural values in his six children. After a tragedy, the family travels through society, causing disagreements over parenting and morals.

The film parallels Anemone's emotional investigation of family via estrangement by navigating the conflict between loss and familial ties.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Last of the Mohicans (Image via Prime Video)

Also starring Daniel Day-Lewis, the film is directed by Michael Mann. It follows Hawkeye, a man adopted by the Mohicans, who has to save the daughter of a British officer, who is caught in the battle during the French and Indian War.

Also starring Madeleine Stowe and Jodhi May, the film resonates with Anemone's Northern England setting and emotional landscape. Additionally, it blends loneliness, survival, and tension in wild situations.

Where to Watch: Netflix

7) Wind River (2017)

Wind River (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the leading roles. The film follows Cory, a wildlife officer, who is troubled by a tragedy that occurred as a result of his actions. He decides to work with an FBI agent to solve a murder in an attempt to atone for his past mistake.

The film's emotional tone is reminiscent of Anemone's Northern England setting and tense emotional terrain, as it is set in a remote landscape where grief and redemption come together.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Other films to watch before Anemone releases are Lincoln, The Age of Innocence, and A Most Wanted Man.

