7 movies to watch if you liked Never Let Go

In Never Let Go (2024), a mother and her two sons, Nolan and Samuel, live away from the world and the prying eyes of the "Evil" that has taken over it. To ensure safety from possession, they must stay tied to their home wherever they go. But when Sam removes the rope and finds no evil, he suspects his mother's intentions.

Starring Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins, this psychological horror movie seamlessly blends supernatural horror, suspense, and matters of the mind to give fans a suspenseful experience. With the ending left to the audience's interpretation, this Alexandre Aja movie bends genres masterfully.

Fans of Never Let Go will enjoy these psychological horror thrillers!

Disclaimer: All opinions belong solely to the writer.

The Hills Have Eyes, A Quiet Place, and other movies like Never Let Go

1) The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Official poster of the film (Image via 20th Century Studios)

A family of nine--a couple, their three children, son-in-law, granddaughter, and their two dogs-- travel with a camper across New Mexico. A supposed shortcut turns their trip into a living nightmare when something (or someone) starts attacking them one by one.

Fans of Alexandre Aja's storytelling and narrative style in Never Let Go will enjoy his directorial debut movie that also centers survival horror themes in its premise.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

2) A Quiet Place (2018)

Emily Blunt in The Quiet Place (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

A family struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic world overridden by blind creatures with high sound sensors. To survive, they use sign language. Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, this sci-fi horror movie was lauded for its terrifying premise, earning several award nominations including one for Best Sound Editing.

Fans of Never Let Go will experience a similar thrill in the discomfort the Quiet Place promises. While the rope keeps the family safe in the former, not speaking or making sounds keeps the family alive in the latter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

3) The Call (2013)

Berry plays Jordan (image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When experienced 9-1-1 operator Jordan's (Halle Berry) mistake causes the death of a kidnapped teenager, she is unable to continue her job, switching over to training other operators. Six months later, another kidnapping call puts her in the center of the action. This time, Jordan is determined to get things right.

Fans of Halle Berry's nuanced performance as a manic mother in Never Let Go will enjoy her portrayal of a guilt-ridden, but smart operator determined to save another teenager from imminent torture and death. The movie weaves psychological horror within a high-stakes storyline.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

4) Crawl (2019)

Kaya Scodelario in Crawl (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

A category 5 hurricane hits in Florida. Trapped in their basement, a father and his daughter must find a way to brave the storm. But the storm is the least of their worries because bigger problems lurk under the water. Crawl is a classic animal-based horror movie and leaves fans feeling spooked.

Director Alexandre Aja's works have a suffocating eeriness that blankets them. Characters are forced to stick together in a small space without escape. The similarities between his style in Never Let Go and Crawl are palpable.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

5) Oculus (2013)

The siblings in Oculus (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland)

A family is torn apart when supernatural creatures from within their home's mirror induce hallucinations, forcing them to turn on each other. This psychological horror thriller unfolds across two timelines, one in 2002 when the main character Tom is 10 years old, and one in 2013, when he is released from a psychiatric hospital.

Never Let Go fans will enjoy the movie's premise, appreciating its deeply disturbing horror scenes. But the most interesting connection between the two movies is the way they play with the audience's minds. What is real and what is happening within the characters' heads? At no point are fans certain.

Where to watch: Netflix.

6) The Shining (1980)

A popular still from The Shining (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Considered one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining follows the story of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a new caretaker at a remote hotel. Things start going awry when his mental health plummets and his son, Danny, begins having premonitions.

A lot of fans were quick to notice the similarities between Never Let Go and Shining. Both films weave familial trauma, parental control, and mental health into a horrific setting, resulting in viewers experiencing a deeply unsettling feeling.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

7) Talk to Me (2022)

Mia in Talk to Me (Image via YouTube/A24)

17-year-old Mia's life takes a dark turn when spirits start possessing her and her friends at a house party. They take turns by communicating with a severed hand, and saying "Talk to me" and "l let you in."

Both Never Let Go and Talk to Me take their time establishing their premises. They use slow-burn storytelling to good effect, making fans look over their shoulders in anticipation of what's to come.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Fans can also check out Hold Your Breath and The Ritual for similar themes and spooky vibes!

