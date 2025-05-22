7 movies to watch if you liked Sinners

Sinners is a 2025 American musical horror film that captivated audiences with its haunting tale and unforgettable score. Written, produced, and directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie is set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932. It stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack Moore.

After years, these World War I soldiers go back home with plans to start a juke joint for their Black neighborhood, therefore improving their quality of living. But as a deadly, otherworldly evil strikes their community, their preparations fall apart, and they must confront more than only their history.

The movie deftly combines ideas of music, color, family, and the occult into an engaging story. Among other members of the cast are Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku. Strong performances, evocative music by Ludwig Göransson, and arresting directing have won the movie accolades from critics.

It's What's Inside, Novocaine, The Killer's Game, and more films similar to Sinners

1) It’s What’s Inside (2024)

It's What's Inside (Image via Netflix)

It's What's Inside is a darkly comedic sci-fi horror debut from Greg Jardin that blends psychological thrills with body-swap chaos. The film follows a group of college friends reuniting for a weekend party ahead of a wedding, only for the night to spiral out of control when one of them introduces a mysterious device capable of swapping bodies.

What begins as a quirky game soon devolves into paranoia, betrayal, and deadly consequences as secrets surface and loyalties unravel. With standout performances from Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Gavin Leatherwood, the ensemble navigates a twisted narrative where identity is fluid and trust is a luxury.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Novocaine (2001)

Novocaine (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Novocaine is a must-watch for its gritty underbelly, morally complex characters, and unexpected emotional weight hidden beneath high-octane chaos. Both films take viewers on wild rides through criminal worlds where loyalty is tested, identities are unraveled, and love walks a fine line between redemption and destruction.

Like Sinners, Novocaine centers around a protagonist who’s underestimated — Nathan Caine may not feel pain, but he’s no superhero. Instead, he’s a flawed, reluctant hero drawn into a violent, high-stakes game where every choice leaves a scar.

What makes Novocaine a standout companion to Sinners is its ability to blend stylized action with a character-driven story. It trades in the same genre-blending DNA — part action thriller, part dark comedy, part unexpected love story.

With Jack Quaid’s charmingly awkward performance and a plot that spins with betrayal, adrenaline, and a surprisingly tender cherry pie epilogue, Novocaine delivers on every level.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

3) The Killer’s Game (2023)

The Killer's Game (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Killer’s Game is an action thriller directed by J.J. Perry and based on Jay Bonansinga’s 1997 novel. The film follows Joe Flood (Dave Bautista), a hardened assassin whose life takes a drastic turn after a terminal diagnosis prompts him to put a hit out on himself so his girlfriend, Maize (Sofia Boutella), can collect the insurance payout.

But when he learns the diagnosis was a mistake, just as the world’s deadliest contract killers descend on him in Budapest, Joe must fight for his life and protect the woman he loves. The ensemble cast includes Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley as a deadly mix of allies and adversaries.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) The Devil’s Candy (2015)

The Devil's Candy (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Devil’s Candy is a horror film that blends satanic dread with heavy metal aesthetics and disturbing psychological themes. Written and directed by Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones), the film stars Ethan Embry as Jesse Hellman, a devoted father and struggling painter who moves into a secluded country home with his wife, Astrid (Shiri Appleby), and daughter, Zooey (Kiara Glasco).

Unbeknownst to them, the house harbors a grisly past — and a sinister force that begins to infiltrate Jesse’s mind, unleashing a torrent of violent, prophetic visions in his artwork. As Jesse spirals into obsession, another disturbed soul lurks nearby: Raymond Smilie (Pruitt Taylor Vince), a child killer who believes he’s acting on orders from the Devil himself.

With its haunting visuals and shocking climax, the film is a compelling entry in modern indie horror and a chilling reminder that evil doesn’t just whisper; sometimes, it screams through the amplifier. Those who enjoy the musical horror subgenre will find this movie to be an ideal partner for Sinners.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) The Witch (2015)

The Witch (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Robert Eggers’ The Witch is a masterclass in atmospheric horror and period storytelling, making it a natural choice for fans of Sinners. Set in 1630s New England, the film focuses on a Puritan family torn apart by paranoia, religious fanaticism, and supernatural terror.

Both movies explain how superstition and belief shape communities and fuel fear.

While Sinners incorporates music and blues culture, The Witch builds dread through slow, methodical pacing and haunting visuals. Both films center on familial conflict and the supernatural’s grip on daily life. The detailed period settings add authenticity that enriches the horror experience.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Get Out (2017)

Get Out (Image via Netflix)

Jordan Peele’s Get Out shares Sinners’ mix of social commentary and horror. The film uses supernatural elements to expose racial tensions and systemic oppression. Like Sinners, it blends genre thrills with deeper themes about identity and freedom, challenging viewers to think beyond scares.

Both movies feature protagonists who must fight for survival against hidden evils tied to society’s darkest aspects. Get Out balances suspense, psychological horror, and sharp satire, much like how Sinners uses music, history, and vampire mythology to create a unique narrative.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Nightingale (2018)

The Nightingale (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Set in 182os Tasmania, The Nightingale is an intense historical thriller examining issues of colonial cruelty, survival, and retribution. Similar to Sinners, The Nightingale anchors itself in a tragic historical period and revolves around intense personal struggles against oppressive authorities.

The movie centers on a young Irish imprisoned lady seeking retribution against a British commander who mistreated her and her family.

Sinners and The Nightingale show how violence and trauma alter people and societies. The strong emotional performances and dramatic surroundings enthrall viewers in hostile, merciless realms where bravery and resiliency are necessary. Sinners' fans will value The Nightingale's unvarnished narrative and examination of justice among injustice and evil.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Sinners premiered in theaters on April 17, 2025. It is currently available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

