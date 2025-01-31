7 movies to watch if you liked Summer Camp

Castille London's drama Summer Camp follows three childhood friends—Mary, Ginny, and Nora—who reunite at a sleep-away camp years later to relive old memories. Starring Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, and Eugene Levy, the film explores friendship, reconnecting lost bonds, and personal growth as each friend faces and overcomes their own challenges.

Viewers who enjoy Summer Camp can check out the list below for seven other friends-reuniting movies like Wine Country, Grown-ups, The Big Chill and many more.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order and reflects author's opinion.

Wine Country, The Big Chill, and five other films to watch if you like Summer Camp

1) Wine Country

Still from the movie Wine Country (Image via Dunshire Productions)

Netflix's Wine Country follows longtime friends reuniting for Rebecca's (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday in Napa. While excited to celebrate, their changed lifestyles create challenges. Starring Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, and Paula Pell, the film is a heartwarming and hilarious comedy, much like Summer Camp, and is directed by Amy Poehler.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Family Camp

Still from the movie Family Camp (Image via Provident Films)

Written and directed by Brian Cates, Family Camp was released on Netflix in the year 2022. The story follows a comic ride of two opposite families in terms of lifestyle, coming together to camp. They are forced to be together and the dads are struggling with their families as well as their marriages.

The film stars Tommy Woodard, Eddie James, and Gigi Orsillo and explores themes of trust and elements of friendship like Summer Camp. It even got nominated for the Family Film Awards in the year 2023.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Grown Ups

Still from the movie Grown Ups (Image via Columbia Pictures)

A film based on reunion and friendships, this film is led by an amazing cast. Directed by Dennis Dugan, the film revolves around five good friends meeting after ages when their favourite basketball coach passes away. They reunite to spend the Fourth of July weekend together. Much like Summer Camp, the old memories are relived and a new energy runs among the old friends.

Adam Sandler stars in and co-wrote the film, which features Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider in key roles. It won the 2011 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Big Chill

Jeff Goldblum in a still from the movie The Big Chill (Image via Carson Productions)

A weekend reunion like no other. The Big Chill is known for its classic story and all-time relatable moments. A group of seven former college friends gather for a weekend reunion after a long time. Similar to Summer Camp, friends make space for new moments and try to understand each other better after years.

After their friend Alex's suicide, a group reunites at a South Carolina vacation home to reflect on their lives and relationships. Starring Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, and Jeff Goldblum, the film is directed by Lawrence Kasdan.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

5) Peter's Friends

Still from the movie Peter’s Friends (Image via Channel Four Films)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Peter's Friends follows six former friends and two newcomers reuniting for a New Year's Eve weekend in the countryside. As they reminisce, old bonds rekindle in a heartwarming way, much like Summer Camp. Starring Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Kenneth Branagh, and Emma Thompson, the film earned Rita Rudner an American Comedy Award and a CFCA Best Director nomination for Branagh.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

6) T2 Trainspotting

Still from the movie T2 Trainspotting (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

T2 Trainspotting isn't the usual friends and family reunion film. The film definitely has bittersweet moments of friendship like Summer Camp but it goes into layers of several themes. The film is marked with dramatic themes of betrayal and rebuilding trust. Directed by Danny Boyle, the film stars popular actors Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Johnny Lee Miller.

20 years after betraying his friends and running off with most of the money, Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) is back in Edinburgh. However, his friends are still waiting for him. The film explores themes of vengeance, hate, friendship and loss but what prevails at the end is a mystery to watch out for.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

7) The Best Man Holiday

Still from the movie The Best Man Holiday (Image via Universal Pictures)

Written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, The Best Man Holiday is about when college friends reunite after 15 years. They realize it's so easy to reignite friendships, rivalries, and lost romances. Every friend is fighting a different battle of their own, yet they come together and help each other, much like Summer Camp.

The film stars Monica Calhoun, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs and others. The film won the Hollywood Award by Acapulco Black Film Awards for Best Ensemble Cast in 2014. It even got nominated for BET Awards for Best Movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

Viewers looking for similar movies to Summer Camp are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

