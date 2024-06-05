Summer Camp (2024): Full list of cast in the movie

Summer Camp is a heartwarming film celebrating old friendships, written and directed by Castille Landon. Summer Camp released exclusively in US theaters on May 31, 2024. A date for its release via streaming hasn't been announced yet. The film was theatrically released in the U.S. by Roadside Attractions.

The story deals with the bond between Nora, played by Diane Keaton; Ginny, played by Kathy Bates; and Mary, played by Alfre Woodard. The trio first met each other at a summer camp during their youth, and now, after years of drifting apart, they again plan for a summer camp reunion.

Nostalgia from the movie digs deeper into the growth and power of true friendship with the supporting cast of Eugene Levy, Beverly D'Angelo, Dennis Haysbert, Nicole Richie, and Josh Peck. The official synopsis of the movie explains it as,

"Summer Camp tells the story of Nora (Keaton), Ginny (Bates), and Mary (Woodard), who have been best friends since being inseparable at summer camp. As the years have passed, they've seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others excitedly."

It continues,

"Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why."

Cast of Summer Camp

1) Diane Keaton

The cast of Summer Camp is led by Diane Keaton, arguably one of Hollywood's most iconic figures. She is known for her Academy Award-winning performance in Annie Hall and her roles in classics like The Godfather trilogy and Father of the Bride.

Diane Keaton (Image via Youtube/ Roadside Flix)

She has brought her signature charm and wit to the screen. With a huge and diversified filmography, working within all genres, she's no stranger to portraying complex characters, particularly female-led stories such as The Book Club series and Poms.

2) Kathy Bates

Adding to the trio of friends in Summer Camp is another esteemed Oscar winner, Kathy Bates. Unforgettable roles in the likes of Misery, Titanic, and About Schmidt have proven just how versatile she is as an actress. She has also made successful appearances on television in American Horror Story and the upcoming CBS show Matlock.

Kathy Bates (Image via Youtube/ Roadside Flix)

Bates is one of few performers who has been a nominee for the Triple Crown of Acting, with nominations in acting categories for one Tony Award, four Academy Awards, and 14 Emmy Awards.

3) Alfre Woodard

Rounding out the trio is Alfre Woodard, replete with Oscar-nominated talent and a career of great renown. Best known for her strong performances in Cross Creek, 12 Years a Slave, and Desperate Housewives, Woodard brings gravity and emotional depth to her roles. Her eclectic portfolio, laden with work in both film and television, produces nuanced portrayals with which audiences can identify.

Alfre Woodard (Image via The Guardian)

Supporting Cast

1) Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is known for his comedic brilliance in the American Pie series and, more recently, for his role in the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek. He brings his special brand of humor and warmth to the movie. Of course, this experience in comedy guarantees a delightful performance, adding levity to the film.

2) Beverly D’Angelo

Beverly D'Angelo, famous for the National Lampoon's Vacation series, is the icing on the cake with regard to the supporting cast of the movie. Her versatility in acting and comic timing are sure to enhance the film's feel of nostalgia and warmth.

3) Dennis Haysbert

Dennis Haysbert stands out in the cast of the series with his commanding presence and his deep, resonating voice. Recognized through his roles in 24, The Unit, and Far from Heaven, Haysbert also played God in Lucifer and is the narrator of A&E Network's American Justice.

Haysbert's performance is certain to take the story to a completely different level, adding depth and authenticity.

4) Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is a reality TV star and actress. Her foray into reality television began with The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside Paris Hilton.

She brings a fresh, contemporary flare to the film. She is witty and charismatic in The Simple Life and various acting roles, so she brings a modern touch to the ensemble cast.

5) Josh Peck

Josh Peck, of Nickelodeon fame for Drake & Josh, has moved on to become quite a versatile actor, with credits in The Wackness and Red Dawn. He brings a lot of youthfulness and charm to the movie.

He was last seen in Oppenheimer as American physicist Kenneth Bainbridge.

The cast list also includes Betsy Sodaro, Victoria Rowell, Maria Howell, Tom Wright, and Ray Santiago.

With such an outstanding cast, the movie promises to be an enthralling tale of friendship, nostalgia, and the enduring bonds that shape lives.