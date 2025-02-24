A chilling home invasion thriller, Wolves at the Door takes inspiration from the infamous Manson Family murders, the killing of Sharon Tate and her friends. The main cast features Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge, Adam Campbell, and Miles Fisher.

The film follows four unsuspecting friends enjoying a farewell gathering in Los Angeles, unaware that a group of intruders has targeted them. What follows is a night of psychological stress and violence.

For fans who are captivated by the sheer brutality and realism of Wolves at the Door, these seven films will provide a similar experience.

1)The Strangers (2008)

The Strangers (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Strangers is a horror movie written and directed by Bryan Bertino. The cast includes Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman, and Gemma Ward. It's about a couple's peaceful getaway which turns into a nightmare when some intruders arrive at their remote vacation home. The killer's methodical approach to tormenting their victims heightens the horror.

Much like Wolves at the Door, The Strangers thrives on silence, terror, and the idea of being hunted without reason.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Hush (2016)

Hush (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This tense home-invasion thriller movie is directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael Trucco, it follows a deaf-mute writer living in an isolated cabin, stalked by a masked killer. The film's smart use of sound design and a strong female lead make it a gripping watch for fans who like psychological horror.

Hush shares Wolves at the Door’s relentless suspense and adds a unique twist to the protagonist's disability.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

3) You're Next (2011)

You're Next (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This film is directed by Adam Wingard and written by Simon Barrett, starring Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, A. J. Bowen, Joe Swanberg, Barbara Crampton, and Rob Moran. It follows a wealthy family reunion which turns into a bloodbath when masked assailants launch a brutal home invasion.

While Wolves at the Door leans into realism, You're Next blends horror with survival elements, delivering fast-paced violence.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Sacrament (2013)

The Sacrament (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This is an American horror film directed by Ti West. The plot is inspired by the real-life cult horror of the Jonestown Massacre of 1978 and stars AJ Bowen, Joe Swanberg, and Amy Seimetz. The Sacrament follows journalists investigating a mysterious religious commune.

Much like Wolves at the Door, the film derives terror from real-life horrors, creating a slow sense of impending doom.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Funny Games (2007)

Funny Games (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Funny Games is a satirical psychological thriller, written and directed by Michael Haneke. Starring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, and Michael Pitt in the movie, a seemingly perfect vacation turns into a sadistic game when two young men take a family hostage.

Funny Games shares Wolves at the Door's home-invasion horror but pushes boundaries with its unsettling and bleak commentary on violence in media.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Last House on the Left (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Last House on the Left is a brutal revenge thriller film directed by Dennis Iliadis and written by Adam Alleca and Carl Ellsworth. The film features Garret Dillahunt, Monica Potter, and Tony Goldwyn. It follows the life of parents who take vengeance on their daughter’s attackers.

For the fans who like Wolves at the Door, the film is rooted in raw brutality and an unrelenting sense of danger. The realistic violence and moral dilemmas make it a distressing yet powerful watch.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Them (2006)

Them (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Them is a French-Romanian horror film directed by David Moreau and Xavier Palud. Olivia Bonamy plays Clementine, a young teacher who shifts in a remote house with her lover Lucas, played by Michaël Cohen, and is terrorized by unseen assailants.

Them shares Wolves at the Door’s minimalist storytelling and real-life-inspired horror, relying on tension and fear of the unknown rather than excessive gore.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Each film shares the nerve-wracking tension and brutal realism similar to Wolves at the Door.

