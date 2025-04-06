7 movies to watch while waiting for Superman

James Gunn's new Superman movie is getting ready to fly into theatres with new faces and a modern vision for the iconic superhero. David Corenswet steps into the role of Clark Kent, while Rachel Brosnahan takes on the part of Lois Lane.

In this reboot, Superman has to strike a compromise between his earthly existence as a journalist in Metropolis and his Kryptonian background. The movie will explore Clark's dual life in a society where uncertainty about heroism is expected and justified.

Before its release on July 11, 2025, here are seven other films to help viewers pass the time before the Man of Steel's next big-screen flight.

The Batman, Eternals, The Flash, and more movies to watch before the release of the new Superman

1) The Batman (2022) - HBO Max

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz star in The Batman (Image via Getty)

Matt Reeves' The Batman reintroduces Gotham's caped crusader with a noir-inspired, detective-driven narrative. Robert Pattinson delivers a fresh, brooding version of Bruce Wayne—a man shaped by grief, vengeance, and a burning desire to bring justice to a broken city.

While The Batman is tonally darker than what many expect from Superman, it’s a fascinating contrast. Clark Kent leans into the light, while Bruce embraces the shadows. Both heroes deal with trauma and expectations, but they respond in opposite ways. The tension between darkness and hope makes revisiting Gotham a meaningful detour while awaiting Metropolis' superhero.

2) Eternals (2021) - Disney Plus

Eternals (Image via Disney Movies)

Marvel's Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, takes viewers into cosmic terrain with a group of ancient, god-like beings that have covertly lived among mankind for centuries. The film offers a sombre, thoughtful look at superhuman existence, delving into moral ambiguity, fate, and the weight of power.

Like Superman, Ikaris and Sersi must decide whether to protect humanity or resurrect another Earth. With his flight, laser vision, and solemn mission, Ikaris resembles the Kryptonian. The protagonists' values differ but are comparable.

3) Blue Beetle (2023) - HBO Max

Blue Beetle (Image via HBO Max)

Blue Beetle introduces a refreshing take on heroism through Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American teenager who stumbles upon an alien scarab that bonds with him, granting him advanced armor and powers. Under Angel Manuel Soto's direction, the picture features a lot of familial bonds, cultural diversity, and the turmoil of sudden responsibilities.

Jaime's path reflects the change Clark Kent underwent. Tasked with defending individuals they loved, both young men were thrown into a life they did not want and were negotiating new powers. The movie's focus on family love, community, and identity makes it ideal for Superman, who always compares his legacy against the morals his adopted Earth parents instilled in him.

4) Man of Steel (2013) - HBO Max, Netflix

Man of Steel (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Zack Snyder, Man of Steel presents a modern retelling of Superman’s origin. The film follows Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), who discovers his Kryptonian heritage and assumes the role of Superman to stop General Zod (Michael Shannon) from destroying Earth. As Clark struggles with his identity, he must confront the responsibility of his powers and the consequences of his actions.

The film, a reboot of the Superman franchise, is set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and also stars Amy Adams, Kevin Costner, and Russell Crowe. As the upcoming Superman movie reimagines the character, it will likely build on the foundation Man of Steel laid, offering a fresh take on the iconic hero's journey while revisiting the themes of identity, responsibility, and sacrifice.

5) Hancock (2008) - Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Peacock

Hancock (Image via Peacock)

Hancock challenges the superhero genre by featuring a protagonist who is more anti-hero than a savior. Will Smith plays Hancock, a grumpy, impulsive, and misunderstood godlike guy who's forgotten his mission. Hancock abandons people, often crashing into buildings and drawing public displeasure, unlike Superman. Despite the snark and alcohol, he wants connection and atonement, like Superman.

The film reveals Hancock's beginnings and genuine strength, demonstrating his weakness and destiny. His self-acceptance mirrors Clark Kent's careful balance between powers and humanity. Hancock, albeit tonally different, shares Superman's themes of power, understanding, and learning to be better rather than stronger.

6) The Flash (2023) - HBO, Netflix

The Flash (Image via Netflix)

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he attempts to save his mother, disrupting the timeline and bringing new versions of familiar heroes, including multiple Batman and an alternate Superman. The film explores themes of grief, consequences, and identity, central to the Superman mythos.

Just as Barry works through the consequences of his decisions, Clark has to deal with the weight of his Kryptonian background and the responsibility that comes with his powers. Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) provides a different view on Krypton's past, stressing themes of sacrifice and resiliency that are fundamental to Superman's beginnings and a window into what molded the legendary hero before he fully embraced his destiny.

7) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) - Disney Plus

Captain America: The First Avenger (Image via Disney Plus)

Set during World War II, Captain America: The First Avenger follows Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a young man determined to serve his country despite being physically weak and unfit for military service. After several failed enlistment attempts, Steve is chosen for the Super Soldier Program, where Dr. Abraham Erskine transforms him into the enhanced super soldier, Captain America.

Fans of the Kryptonian relate to Steve's battle between duty and identity. He dies to save others and wakes up decades later, confused and rooted in his convictions. It depicts Clark Kent's struggle to be himself in a society that doesn't share his beliefs.

Meanwhile, the new Superman film kicks off the new DC Universe, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent. The film explores Clark’s struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing and is set to release on July 11, 2025.

