7 questions 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple must answer

Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later is a standalone sequel that continues the epic saga of the British Isles after the Rage Virus cut them off from the rest of the world. The next part, The Bone Temple, is one in the rumoured trilogy that will continue the story of Spike, Jamie, and the newest mutation of the Infected.

Released on June 20, 2025, the horror-thriller explored the story of an island called Lindisfarne, cut off from the rest of the Isles and fortified, with only a causeway connecting it to civilization. While the movie added another layer to the 28 universe about how the virus continues to wreck lives decades later, it left some open ends for the sequel.

Here are seven questions 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple must answer.

7 unanswered questions that can be explored in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

1) What is Lindisfarne's history?

How did the island survive for so long? (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The movie introduces a highly isolated island named Lindisfarne, where the protagonist lives. It is cut off from the mainland and can be accessed through a causeway that appears only during low tide. But is that enough to guarantee safety to its residents? How have they maintained a safe haven for so long?

This leads to questions about the island's history and how the inhabitants got to be as protected. The Rage Virus has been ruthless in the previous installments, and a causeway should have been easy to breach in almost three decades. It would be interesting to see a montage in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple where they give fans more context about the island's history.

2) Do the Infected Alphas have more hidden powers?

The Alphas have more power than the previous Infected (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

One of the most obvious questions that the movie might explore is the evolution of the Alphas and how time has affected their powers. The movie portrayed them as more evolved creatures with cognitive abilities, which is a departure from the mindless rage-filled zombies fans see in the previous parts.

The Infected can survive for long periods and even give birth to non-infected, which means they have more traits yet to be explored. Are they capable of more powerful things? Spike took the non-infected newborn back to Lindisfarne, so will the Alphas try to breach their island to take the baby back? If that's the case, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will have a whole lot more to explore and explain.

3) Who is the non-infected baby's father?

The baby changes the way the franchise views the Infected (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

While it is implied that the non-infected baby might be the offspring of one of the main Alphas in the group, Samson, it is not officially confirmed. Does the baby's lineage change things for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? And does the existence of this newborn suggest it has happened before?

Samson might play a huge role in the sequel, especially because he followed Spike and his mother ruthlessly. If so, this story would become of two fathers—an Infected Alpha and Jamie—both looking for their children and ensuring their safety. By blurring the lines between the Infected and the survivors, the franchise could take a completely new turn.

4) Does the rest of the world know about the Infected's evolution?

Erik enters the isolated British Islands (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When the Swedish soldier Erik enters the British Isles, he tells Isla and Spike that his phone is useless there, suggesting the world is still pretty much entirely cut off from the Rage Virus-infected land and monitored by neighboring countries. But that is to ensure the virus does not spread into their lands.

Another question 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple needs to answer is how much information the rest of the world has about the latest developments. Do they know some Alphas have evolved to have human social structures? Or that they might become a threat to the rest of the world, even with all the fortification? A deeper peek into the outside world might be in order in the sequel.

5) What happened to the characters in 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later?

Murphy plays Jim in the first installment (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

At the end of the previous two movies, the main characters—Jim (Cillian Murphy), Selena, Hannah, Tammy, and Andy—have all survived. There have been no mentions of these characters after their respective stories ended. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple exploring whether they are still alive and what happened to them afterwards would be intriguing.

According to an interview with IGN, published in June 2025, fans already know that director Danny Boyle hinted at Murphy's cameo in The Bone Temple.

"He is in the second one. I shouldn't give away too much. I'll get k*lled," he remarked jokingly.

If the third part of the alleged trilogy gets the green light, Murphy's Jim might have a bigger role to play. Does that mean fans would get to see other characters, or at least hear how their story ends?

6) What is Jimmy's history before he met Spike?

Jimmy's story will be a focal point in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

This is an obvious question that Nia DaCosta, the sequel's director, will answer in the movie. 28 Years Later ended with Spike being surrounded by Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his colorful crew. This means he will have a major role in the next part.

But between being attacked as a child and growing up to create a cult-like crew, what happened to Jimmy? It remains to be seen if Jimmy's motives might be harmful to Spike or the rest of the Mainland, and if he would become an ally or a villain. That hinges on his story and what happened to him after his traumatic childhood.

7) Is there a solution to end the threat of the Rage Virus?

The Virus shows no signs of slowing down (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Almost three decades later, the virus continues to grow and evolve into newer mutations. In a survival of the fittest race, they seem to have complete control, showcasing complex emotions and even creating packs and families. They continue to be a threat to the survivors, who seem to have no way out of their reality.

Does this mean there is no way to end the threat or reverse the effects of the virus? Finding a solution in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple would set it up for an intense final movie in the trilogy (if it gets greenlit). But, even knowing that there's a solution could be the respite the characters in the franchise might need.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is slated for release on January 16, 2026.

