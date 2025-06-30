7 Danny Boyle movies to watch if you liked 28 Years Later

Set decades after the outbreak of the initial apocalypse, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later picks up the loose thread left dangling by its predecessors—28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. This time, the world is not just on edge; it stands broken up in fragments, still haunted by the past. Long suspected to have lain dormant, the virus began showing up in unexpected events. The tension is no longer about infection; it's about surviving in a world that is beginning to barely remember how to function.

The film explores trauma, memory, and resilience colliding in a post-apocalyptic world. Danny Boyle returns to the director's chair with his trademark raw energy. The pacing varies between long, contemplative stretches and sudden blasts of chaos—a rhythm deeply entrenched in the DNA of the previous films.

Danny Boyle has always had the uncanny ability to take chaos and weave it into something intricately poetic. From the fever-dream rush of Trainspotting to the sun-drenched tension of Sunshine, these 7 films lean into the unpredictable.

Millions, 28 Days Later, and 5 other must-watch Danny Boyle films to watch

1) Millions (2004)

Still from Millions (Image via Disney+)

Millions is a tonal shift from Danny Boyle’s usual fare. The story follows two young brothers, Damian and Anthony, who stumble upon a duffel bag stuffed with stolen cash. There’s a catch: the UK is days away from switching to the euro, giving the boys a tight deadline to decide how to use the money. Damian leans toward helping others. Anthony’s got his eye on gadgets and pizza. The tension isn’t just about right or wrong—it’s about how kids process grown-up choices.

Danny Boyle directs the story with a light, imaginative hand. The visuals lean into magical realism—colorful, slightly surreal, and rooted in Damian’s wide-eyed perspective. Questions of faith and loss slip between scenes. But there’s plenty of grounded reality too—grief, pressure, and the sharp edges of growing up.

While Millions isn’t as talked about as Danny Boyle’s bigger titles, it remains a unique entry in his filmography. It’s a story about childhood, conscience, and quiet resilience, told through a lens that feels grounded. A less conventional pick in Boyle’s catalog, but one that still taps into his knack for human stories. The movie can be streamed on Disney+.

2) 28 Days Later (2002)

Still from 28 Days Later (Image via 20th Century Fox)

28 Days Later flipped the script on zombie horror. Technically, the infected aren’t zombies—they’re people overtaken by a fast-moving rage virus. But that didn’t stop the film from reshaping the genre. The infected are fast, brutal, and relentless.

The story begins with Jim (Cillian Murphy) waking up in a London hospital to find the city—and society—abandoned. What follows isn’t just survival horror; it’s a portrait of collapse in real time. Danny Boyle shoots it all on grainy digital video, giving the movie a stripped-down, raw texture. Empty streets, wrecked homes, and silence stretch across the screen.

But under the chaos, it’s the characters that carry the weight. Morality, loyalty, and fear bubble up in quiet moments between ambushes. Jim’s journey, alongside a small group of survivors, cuts deep into questions of what remains when rules fall away.

Way Before 28 Years Later, this is the film that started it all. Available to watch on Apple TV+.

3) 127 Hours (2010)

Still from 127 Hours (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

127 Hours tells the real-life story of Aron Ralston (James Franco), a climber who gets trapped by a boulder in a remote Utah canyon. It’s a survival story that unfolds in a space barely big enough to sit down in, but Danny Boyle keeps the tension sharp. What sounds like a static setup becomes something weird and emotional. Isolation turns into urgency.

Boyle weaves together flashbacks, hallucinations, and internal monologues to crack open Aron’s headspace. There’s no sugarcoating the situation, but it’s not just about being stuck. It’s about reckoning with past choices, future hopes, and the raw instinct to live. The film is cut like a pulse, quick and jagged, and the sound design never lets up.

Franco carries most of it solo, and the film leans hard on that performance. He shifts from confident to unraveling without losing the thread. When the escape finally comes, it’s difficult to watch—but it lands with weight. Not just survival, but transformation. 127 Hours doesn’t lean into spectacle. It digs into the moment someone decides they’re not done yet. Stream it on Apple TV+.

4) Steve Jobs (2015)

Still from Steve Jobs (Image via Universal Pictures)

Dispersed with three product launches, the film almost plays out like a stage drama, with rapid-fire dialogues forming the very core of shifting personal dynamics. Sorkin's script moves with sharp exchanges and emotional buildup, aside from straight chronology, while Boyle upholds that spirit in the visual medium.

Michael Fassbender portrays Steve Jobs, a man caught between his vision and his relationships. Instead of focusing on gadgets or business milestones, it concerns legacy, ego, and control. Alongside the launches, there are confrontations with colleagues, friends, and family. Kate Winslet, Jeff Daniels, and Seth Rogen bring weightiness to their scenes, acting more as a reflection of Jobs than side characters.

Boyle does not intend to lay down the events as they are. The friction born through great ambition gets explored here. Jobs is painted as brilliant but unreachable halfway through as an inspiring and isolating figure. The movie can be streamed on Apple TV+.

5) Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Still from Slumdog Millionaire (Image via Pathé Distribution)

Slumdog Millionaire is a whirlwind of romance, crime, and chaos, with real stakes for the viewer's emotions. Dev Patel plays Jamal, a child from the Mumbai slums who gets on the show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, where each question is followed by a flashback explaining how Jamal's life experience—sometimes harrowing, sometimes miraculous—holds the answer.

The pieces of love, loss, survival, and resilience mesh together through stylized editing and a soundtrack that is always present. A.R. Rahman's score is the heartbeat of every frame, layering tension and mood. The visuals are huge and vivid: bright, crowded, and kinetic, filled with a frantic energy that is the city waking up.

There are some debates on the social realism of the film, yet Slumdog Millionaire leans toward the mythic. The axis is the idea of fate and interconnectedness, and what persistence looks like when survival doesn't add up. The film blew up Danny Boyle's name worldwide and remains his most recognizable work. It can be streamed on Apple TV+.

6) Trainspotting (1996)

Still from Trainspotting (Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

Trainspotting gives us a messy, uproarious slice of '90s Edinburgh through the lens of heroin addiction, fleeting friendships, and an inability to move on. The film centers on Renton, Spud, Sick Boy, and Begbie—four men caught up in cycles of destruction, loyalty, and brief moments filled with promise. Some hustle, some spiral, but all of them are running from something.

Danny Boyle keeps the energy restless. It is the fluidity of reality—hallucinations and surreal detours—and is considered by many one of the most iconic toilet scenes ever put to film.

The film was released at an important point for British cinema in the '90s and threw open the doors for Ewan McGregor and almost all of his co-stars. With Boyle directing, it became something far greater than a drug film—it was transformed into a cultural battleground. It can be streamed on Apple TV+.

7) Sunshine (2007)

Still from Sunshine (Image via Fox)

Sunshine blends science fiction with something more abstract—something closer to cosmic unease. Set fifty years ahead, it follows a crew of astronauts on a mission to reignite the dying sun with a nuclear payload. What starts off grounded soon drifts into something darker, stranger, and harder to classify.

Danny Boyle moves between tones. Sweeping shots of space and solar flares give way to cramped corridors and mounting tension. There’s a shift in genre mid-film that throws things off course—but not by accident.

The ensemble cast—Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne, and Chris Evans—keeps it rooted. They’re dealing with physics, but also fear, obsession, wonder, and underneath it all, a question about extinction.

Danny Boyle's direction pushes the sci-fi epic beyond spectacle. It can be streamed on Apple TV+.

From gritty realism to surreal spectacle, Danny Boyle’s filmography never sticks to one lane. His stories shift, collide, and transform—just like the characters within them. Whether it's survival, addiction, identity, or love, Boyle keeps the human element front and center.

