"A 10/10 dog": Krypto wins the heart of fans in the new Superman preview 

A new preview for James Gunn's Superman debuted yesterday online on April 3, 2025. The footage, which is also attached to the release of A Minecraft Movie and was played earlier this week exclusively for CinemaCon audiences, was released online by DC Studios and gives fans an extended look at a scene between Krypto and the Man of Steel—something that was briefly shown in the trailer, too.

The trusted pet of the Man of Steel, the Superman preview sees Krypto engage in some tough love while his best friend lies in the snow, injured and with many broken bones. But the only thing still on his mind is having some playful fun.

However, following the release of the preview, fans immediately fell in love with Krypto the Superdog. The brief scene between Krypto and the Man of Steel led many fans to call Krypto one of the cutest movie animals they have seen, and they also expressed how they couldn't wait for the movie. Here are some of the reactions.

"Krypto is a 10/10 dog, can't wait for this movie," expressed one fan.

"The humor is genuinely playful and works in the set tone nor is it egregious either. I can’t wait to rewatch when I’m home. Krypto is also 100% accurate," said one fan.

"Superman footage was pretty good, I really dig Clark and Krypto’s dynamic and the fortress is the coolest s*** ong," said another fan.

Some reactions spoke about the relationship that Clark and Krypto shared.

"Okay I was very worried about the way Clark’s relationship with Krypto was initially described, but as someone who grew up in a family with a Pitbull, Boxer, and a Boston Terrier… that clip was hilarious and 100% relatable," shared one fan.

"Krypto not being a calm, tamed or super unrealistically obedient dog gives this duo so much more depth and chaoticness in a way. AHHH IM SO EXCITEDDD," expressed another fan.

"When Krypto started beating the s**t out of him I realized this is going to be peak," said another fan.

Breaking down the preview for Superman

The new preview for Superman opens similarly to how the original trailer for the film began—with the Man of Steel crash landing in the snow. The camera quickly pans to showcase a beaten-down Clark Kent with bruises all over him. In a desperate plea, he calls Krypto the Superdog for help. From here on out, fans get an extended scene of the two interacting.

Clark asks Krypto to take him home, but the dog has other ideas and gives his master quite a hard time by being in a playful mood. However, Clark passes his cape to Krypto, and the dog soon realizes he is asking him to take him home. Krypto then drags Clark through the ice and takes him to the Fortress of Solitude, which emerges from the ice and presents itself.

There, Clark is taken to a bench by Kryptonian robots, who begin his healing process by exposing him to the sun's rays. Fans are then shown the same scenes from the first trailer of the film, but with a different musical cue this time around.

Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and more. It opens in theatres on July 11, 2025.

