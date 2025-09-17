A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Full list of cast and characters explored

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is one of the most promising movies of 2025, with a combination of award-winning actors and an interesting story. Kogonada is directing the movie, and it is written by Seth Reiss. The movie has been termed a romantic fantasy with a strange concept: two strangers bound by an unimaginable journey.

Slated for release on September 19, 2025, by Sony Pictures Releasing, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be released in the United States and Canada. The film was once scheduled to debut on May 9, 2025, but was moved later to the fall release period.

For the unversed, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey features Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, and more.

Who stars in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey?

1) Margot Robbie as Sarah

Margot Robbie (Image Via Getty)

Margot Robbie portrays Sarah, one of the main characters in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and producer who has established herself in both mainstream blockbusters and independent cinema.

She has been nominated for three Academy Awards, six BAFTAs, and four Golden Globes, she started out on the Australian soap Neighbours before relocating to the United States. She burst onto the international scene with Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and has gone on to play leading roles in I, Tonya (2017), Mary Queen of Scots (2018), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Bombshell (2019), and Barbie (2023).

Aside from acting, Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, which has had several award-winning films like Promising Young Woman (2020) and Saltburn (2023) under its belt.

2) Colin Farrell as David

Colin Farrell (Image Via Getty)

Colin Farrell portrays David in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Farrell is an Irish actor whose film career has included big-budget Hollywood productions as well as low-budget, independent ones.

He initially came into the limelight as part of the BBC series Ballykissangel before debuting in The War Zone (1999). His Hollywood moment arrived with Steven Spielberg's Minority Report (2002), and he subsequently appeared in a variety of roles in the films Daredevil (2003), Alexander (2004), and Miami Vice (2006).

Farrell was ubiquitously acclaimed for his work with Martin McDonagh, particularly In Bruges (2008) for which he won a Golden Globe, and The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

He most recently has portrayed Oz Cobb / Penguin in The Batman (2022) as well as the HBO spin-off The Penguin (2024), which won him another Golden Globe.

3) Kevin Kline

Kevin Kline (Image Via Getty)

Kevin Kline is one of the ensemble cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Kline is a seasoned American actor with a five-decade career on both stage and screen. He won the Academy Award for A Fish Called Wanda (1988) and has won three Tony Awards for his prolific Broadway career, including On the Twentieth Century (1978) and The Pirates of Penzance (1981).

Kline's film career features Sophie's Choice (1982), Grand Canyon (1991), Dave (1993), The Ice Storm (1997), In & Out (1997), and Disney's Beauty and the Beast (2017), in which he portrayed Maurice.

For television, Kline has voiced Calvin Fischoeder for Bob's Burgers since 2011 and most recently appeared in Apple TV+'s Disclaimer (2024).

4) Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Image Via Getty)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also features in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in an undisclosed role. She is most well known for creating and acting in Fleabag (2016–2019), the hit dark comedy television series, which earned her three Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a BAFTA.

Waller-Bridge also wrote Killing Eve (2018–2022), the BBC America spy thriller that won global awards. She has also played roles in Crashing (2016), Broadchurch (2015), and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

She also featured in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and wrote the screenplay for James Bond's No Time to Die (2021).

5) Lily Rabe as Sarah's Mother

Lily Rabe (Image Via Getty)

Lily Rabe features as Sarah's mother in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Rabe is best known for her reprising roles on American Horror Story (2011–2021), where she featured across several seasons in diverse roles.

She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance of Portia in The Merchant of Venice. She has been active in films with All Good Things (2010), Miss Stevens (2016), Vice (2018), Fractured (2019), and The Tender Bar (2021). She has also acted in serious television dramas like The Undoing (2020), The Underground Railroad (2021), and The First Lady (2022).

Supporting cast includes

Jodie Turner-Smith,

Billy Magnussen,

Sarah Gadon,

Brandon Perea,

Chloe East,

Hamish Linklater,

Lucy Thomas,

Yuvi Hecht,

Calahan Skogman,

Jacqueline Novak,

Jennifer Grant,

Shelby Simmons.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to officially debut in theaters on September 19, 2025.

