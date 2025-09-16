  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Is Souleymane's Story based on a true story? Details explored

Is Souleymane's Story based on a true story? Details explored

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:23 GMT
Souleymane
Souleymane's Story (Image Via Prime Video)

Souleymane's Story has become one of the most talked-about French movies of 2024, since its release. Directed by Boris Lojkine and featuring Abou Sangaré, the movie brings to light the harsh and frequently invisible conditions of life as an undocumented immigrant in Paris.

Ad

It initially screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, taking home both the Jury Prize and the Performance Prize for Sangaré's poignant performance.

After gaining success in festivals, Souleymane's Story continued to garner eight nominations at the 50th César Awards and took home four awards, including Best Male Revelation, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Aside from awards and accolades, what has set the movie apart is the way it manages to convey authenticity on a topic otherwise marginalized in mainstream films.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But Souleymane's Story is not based on a single true story but is a fictional drama inspired by the real experiences of star Abou Sangaré and other Guinean immigrants and food delivery workers in Paris.

Details on Souleymane's Story origins explored

Ad

The movie is not a true story based on one person's life. Rather, it's an imaginary story constructed with the actual experiences of Guinean immigrants and food delivery couriers in Paris.

Director Boris Lojkine and co-script writer Delphine Agut worked together with casting director Aline Dalbis to work directly with workers in the delivery industry and asylum seekers in the development of the film.

Abou Sangaré, the starring actor in the film, also influenced the narrative in many respects. Sangaré, who portrays Souleymane, was a newcomer to acting when he was found through an open call.

Ad

Read More: Where to watch Just Breathe (2025)? Details explored

What happens in Souleymane's Story?

Souleymane&#039;s Story (Image Via Prime Video)
Souleymane's Story (Image Via Prime Video)

An immigrant from Guinea himself, Sangaré came to France as an adolescent and established a life as a heavy truck mechanic in Amiens. His own life, in which he struggled as an illegal immigrant, was integrated into the story of the film. The work not only brought him into the limelight but also enabled him to gain permanent residency in France.

Ad

Although the movie is a fictional work, its grounding in the real lives of its cast and community collaborators allows it to be an unusually realistic portrayal of immigrant life.

The movie is the account of a young Guinean immigrant struggling to survive in Paris. Souleymane works as a food delivery courier, zipping around the city on his e-bike, while also planning his interview for his asylum application that will decide his fate.

Ad

The film progresses through his day-to-day struggles: taking meals around, battling fatigue, and coping with the exploitation that accompanies being in an undocumented status.

The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"A Paris food delivery cyclist and asylum seeker named Souleymane has two days to prepare his story for a make-or-break interview to secure legal residency."

Read More: Is People We Meet on Vacation based on a novel? Details explored

Ad

Souleymane's Story was released on August 8, 2025 and is currently available to watch on Prime Video.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sakshi Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications