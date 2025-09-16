Is Souleymane's Story based on a true story? Details explored

Souleymane's Story has become one of the most talked-about French movies of 2024, since its release. Directed by Boris Lojkine and featuring Abou Sangaré, the movie brings to light the harsh and frequently invisible conditions of life as an undocumented immigrant in Paris. It initially screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, taking home both the Jury Prize and the Performance Prize for Sangaré's poignant performance. After gaining success in festivals, Souleymane's Story continued to garner eight nominations at the 50th César Awards and took home four awards, including Best Male Revelation, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.Aside from awards and accolades, what has set the movie apart is the way it manages to convey authenticity on a topic otherwise marginalized in mainstream films. But Souleymane's Story is not based on a single true story but is a fictional drama inspired by the real experiences of star Abou Sangaré and other Guinean immigrants and food delivery workers in Paris. Details on Souleymane's Story origins exploredThe movie is not a true story based on one person's life. Rather, it's an imaginary story constructed with the actual experiences of Guinean immigrants and food delivery couriers in Paris. Director Boris Lojkine and co-script writer Delphine Agut worked together with casting director Aline Dalbis to work directly with workers in the delivery industry and asylum seekers in the development of the film. Abou Sangaré, the starring actor in the film, also influenced the narrative in many respects. Sangaré, who portrays Souleymane, was a newcomer to acting when he was found through an open call. Read More: Where to watch Just Breathe (2025)? Details exploredWhat happens in Souleymane's Story?Souleymane's Story (Image Via Prime Video)An immigrant from Guinea himself, Sangaré came to France as an adolescent and established a life as a heavy truck mechanic in Amiens. His own life, in which he struggled as an illegal immigrant, was integrated into the story of the film. The work not only brought him into the limelight but also enabled him to gain permanent residency in France.Although the movie is a fictional work, its grounding in the real lives of its cast and community collaborators allows it to be an unusually realistic portrayal of immigrant life.The movie is the account of a young Guinean immigrant struggling to survive in Paris. Souleymane works as a food delivery courier, zipping around the city on his e-bike, while also planning his interview for his asylum application that will decide his fate. The film progresses through his day-to-day struggles: taking meals around, battling fatigue, and coping with the exploitation that accompanies being in an undocumented status.The official synopsis of the movie reads, &quot;A Paris food delivery cyclist and asylum seeker named Souleymane has two days to prepare his story for a make-or-break interview to secure legal residency.&quot;Read More: Is People We Meet on Vacation based on a novel? Details exploredSouleymane's Story was released on August 8, 2025 and is currently available to watch on Prime Video.