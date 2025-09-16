Is People We Meet on Vacation based on a novel? Details explored

People We Meet on Vacation is adapted from a novel with the same title. The book was authored by Emily Henry and published in May 2021. It rapidly emerged as a bestseller and gained the interest of readers who related to its recognizable yet captivating narrative. Netflix subsequently confirmed that the book would be transformed into a movie, attracting attention from both readers of the novel and new viewers.

Fundamentally, the narrative is a romantic comedy centered on two close friends, Poppy Wright and Alex Nilsen. Each summer they go on a trip together, despite their completely different personalities. A transformative journey temporarily halts their friendship, yet after many years, they come together for a final vacation.

This opportunity compels them to consider their history and determine what they genuinely signify to one another. The transition from page to screen has left many wondering how the tone and themes of the novel will adapt to film.

People We Meet on Vacation novel, film and release details

Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation was released on May 11, 2021, by Berkley Books. In the UK and Australia, it was launched with the title You and Me on Vacation. The book achieved sales of over 2 million copies in the U.S., secured a place on the New York Times bestseller list, and received the 2021 Goodreads Choice Award for Romance. It was also featured in Kirkus Reviews’ Best Books of the Year.

The novel follows Poppy, a travel writer, and Alex, a teacher living in Indiana. Poppy loves constant adventure, while Alex values a quiet and predictable life. Despite these differences, their friendship grew after college and developed into a tradition of summer trips.

After a falling out during a trip to Croatia, they go years without speaking. Poppy later convinces Alex to join her for another trip, this time to Palm Springs, where they confront unresolved feelings and their long history together.

Netflix announced the adaptation in October 2022 with Brett Haley directing and Temple Hill Entertainment producing. In August 2024, Netflix confirmed that Emily Bader would play Poppy and Tom Blyth would play Alex. Filming started in New Orleans and expanded to other locations.

The supporting cast includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Alice Lee, Tommy Do, Alan Ruck, Molly Shannon, and Michael A. Newcomer.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum in September 2025, Brett Haley explained that the adaptation focused on preserving the relationship at the heart of the book. Author Emily Henry also welcomed the casting choices and said she believed audiences would connect with Poppy and Alex on screen.

People We Meet on Vacation produced with Sony Pictures, will premiere on Netflix on January 9, 2026. With the release date approaching, both readers and first-time audiences can look forward to seeing how Poppy and Alex’s story unfolds on screen.

