Is The Long Walk (2025) based on a true story? Details explored

The upcoming dystopian horror thriller, The Long Walk, co-produced and directed by Francis Lawrence, stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, and others. Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, the film is scheduled for release on September 12, 2025.

Ad

The movie is not based on actual events; it follows Stephen King's The Long Walk, which he wrote under the pen name Richard Bachman. One hundred young males compete in the cruel endurance competition known as the Long Walk in this dystopian novel set in a military, totalitarian America.

Each walker must maintain a minimum speed of four miles per hour; if they fall behind three times, they will be eliminated. The story follows protagonist Ray Garraty as he battles exhaustion, fear, and grief while forming fragile bonds with fellow contestants, all under the looming threat of inevitable death and survival.

Ad

Trending

The Long Walk: Stephen King’s dystopian nightmare brought to the screen

Ad

The long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk finally arrives in 2025, directed by Francis Lawrence and produced by Lionsgate. With cinematography by Jo Willems and music by Jeremiah Fraites, the adaptation strives for a faithful cinematic translation of King’s haunting tale, even adjusting the walking pace from four miles per hour to three for realism.

The story is fundamentally a dystopian endurance test in a totalitarian America. One hundred young boys are compelled to participate in the Long Walk, a lethal competition, every year. The rules are merciless: maintain a set speed or receive a warning, and after three warnings, execution follows; it goes on until there is just one survivor left.

Ad

The plot follows Ray Garraty, whose journey underlines not just his physical pain but also the psychological breakdown of rivalries, friendships, and hope. The film’s production has itself been a long walk. Hollywood has been working on this adaptation for decades. In the 1980s, legendary horror director George A. Romero was considered to adapt it but the idea stalled.

Frank Darabont acquired the rights in the 2000s, but his version was never produced. André Øvredal was briefly involved later in 2019 until the adaptation changed once more. In November 2023, Lionsgate finally took charge, with Francis Lawrence as director, who began principal photography in Winnipeg, Canada, in July 2024.

Ad

To capture the cast's increasing fatigue, most of the shots were taken. The film promises to pay tribute to the brutal tone King originally deemed too harsh for cinema with its stark images and relentless speed, while also serving as a vivid reminder to viewers of how violence, perseverance, and fleeting friendship define the competition and the human condition.

Stephen King’s The Long Walk, published in 1979, has long been regarded as one of his darkest yet most compelling works; it is also the first novel he wrote. Its cinematic adaptation joins the long list of King novels that have been adapted for the big screen, which also includes masterpieces like Carrie, The Shining, Misery, and It.

Ad

Francis Lawrence continues King's cinematic legacy with this timeless and unsettling brutal narrative. The film's trailer was released on May 7, 2025, starring Cooper Hoffman as Ray Garraty, with support from David Jonsson, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among a larger ensemble including Ben Wang, Charlie Plummer, and Roman Griffin Davis.

The Long Walk is set to hit the theatres on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More