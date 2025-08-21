Is Primitive War a book adaptation? Details explored

Primitive War, directed and written by Luke Sparke, is set for a theatrical release in the US on August 21, 2025, by Fathom Entertainment. The military sci-fi action thriller follows the Vulture Squad, a recon unit confronting both hostile terrain and prehistoric predators during the Vietnam War in 1968.

The film centers on the squad as they investigate the disappearance of a Green Beret platoon in a remote jungle valley. Facing extreme environmental challenges and deadly de-extincted dinosaurs created as part of a covert Soviet experiment, the team must navigate survival, trust, and cohesion under extraordinary circumstances.

Primitive War is inspired by Ethan Pettus’ novel Primitive War: Opiate Undertow, which combines military history with prehistoric science. As reported by Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Director Luke Sparke expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s unique premise. When he first encountered Ethan Pettus’ books, he was immediately drawn to the imaginative ideas and concepts within them:

''When I first heard about the books, I loved the ideas and concepts Ethan brought into them, and we’re shaping our film version into an exciting survival-horror film."

Primitive War: Bringing a novel to the screen

The original novel combines multiple genres, including military fiction, horror, and science fiction. Military fiction elements depict soldiers navigating challenging terrain, while horror elements present a setting with persistent threats. Science fiction aspects explore the implications of resurrecting extinct species and placing them into a 20th-century war zone.

In an August interview with Temple of Geek, Director Luke Sparke talked about how the film’s setting was inspired by the novel. He described the combination of jungle, dinosaurs, and Viet Cong as a dynamic element that shapes the soldiers’ experience:

''It’s based on the book and the comic that has it in there. I think it’s an interesting dynamic, having the jungle with the dinosaurs and the Viet Cong. The way the Americans thought about that war is very similar to how it would be with dinosaurs. You put it all together, and it really starts to psych out the soldiers. I just think it’s a great mix that works.''

Sparke noted that the climax of the film is a central sequence and that the trailer was intentionally cut to avoid spoilers:

“The climax is my favorite part of the movie. I can’t wait for them to see that because I hate trailers that spoil movies. This trailer doesn’t do that. There’s a whole bunch in this movie that’s not in the trailer.”

Sparke also highlighted the balance of realism alongside the film’s visual elements:

“It’s a military base, but it’s also an adventure through these weirdly Vietnam-like jungles, with caves, rivers, and bases. We go through a whole menagerie of locations.”

About Primitive War

Primitive War is set during the Vietnam War in 1968 and follows the Vulture Squad, a recon unit sent into a remote jungle valley to locate a missing Green Beret platoon. The mission changes direction when the soldiers encounter de-extincted dinosaurs, the result of a secret Soviet experiment. The story depicts how the squad navigates both natural and unnatural hazards in the valley.

The film’s cast includes Ryan Kwanten as Sergeant First Class Ryan Baker, Tricia Helfer, Nick Wechsler as Eli Taylor, Jeremy Piven as Colonel Amadeus Jericho, Anthony Ingruber as Gerald Keyes, Aaron Glenane as Logan Stovall, Carlos Sanson as Leon Verne, Albert Mwangi as Charlie Miller, and Adolphus Waylee as Xavier Wise.

The film adaptation presents the novel’s premise to a wider audience while maintaining the story’s emphasis on the Vulture Squad’s experiences in the jungle.

