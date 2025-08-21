  • home icon
  "I stopped having a clock": Jacob Elordi recalls 10-hour makeup sessions for 'Frankenstein'

“I stopped having a clock”: Jacob Elordi recalls 10-hour makeup sessions for ‘Frankenstein’

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:31 GMT
&quot;The Narrow Road To The Deep North&quot; Australian Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jacob Elordi talks about Frankenstein transformation (Image via Don Arnold/WireImage)

Jacob Elordi has taken over the iconic monster role in the upcoming Frankenstein movie after Andrew Garfield dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. With the recast set, the Euphoria actor dove right into his transformation as "the Creature," the cursed creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who will be played by Oscar Isaac.

That transformation is no joke, per a new profile by Variety, published on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, on Elordi and Isaac's $120 million project with Netflix, because it involved ten hours in makeup. It's a demanding role, according to the actor, who had to have an early call time.

"You throw time away when you make a film like this. I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived. That meant it was time to go. I didn't do breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time," Elordi said.
Jacob Elordi as &quot;the Creature&quot; (Image via @netflixfilm/ Instagram)
Jacob Elordi as "the Creature" (Image via @netflixfilm/ Instagram)

Jacob Elordi shared a glimpse of what his schedule was like, saying that sometimes he would arrive at the makeup trailer at 10:00 pm, the night before filming, and stay there overnight for his transformation into the hulking monster. However, despite the grueling process and schedule, Elordi remained professional.

Director Guillermo del Toro said in the Variety feature that never did Elordi approach him and complain, even when he's putting in 20-hour days. That said, his Frankenstein co-star, Oscar Isaac, recalled one instance when Jacob Elordi reminded their director that he was "a person" after a straining scene, although the Eurphoria star did another take for that same scene.

More to know about Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac's Frankenstein movie

The upcoming Frankenstein movie is director Guillermo del Toro's "Mount Everest to climb," as he said in Variety's August 20 feature of the project. It took around three decades and several false starts for the filmmaker, but it's finally coming out soon, with Jacob Elordi and Dune's Oscar Isaac as the main characters.

The 149-minute epic is based on Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley's gothic novel, Frankenstein, about a "brilliant but egotistical scientist," who brought a creature to life out of his monstrous experiment. But while del Toro's Frankenstein will take some essential elements of Shelley's story, it will primarily focus on the psychological damage parents can inflict on their children.

The story of del Toro's Victor will revolve around his abusive upbringing, from losing his coddling mother when he was still young and being left in the care of a domineering father. The filmmaker said this in the Variety feature about how he approached the adaptation:

"For me, it's about the human spirit. It's not a cautionary tale; It's about forgiveness, understanding, and the importance of listening to each other."

Besides Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein also stars Mia Goth and Charles Dance as Victor Frankenstein's parents, Christopher Waltz, Ralph Ineson, and The Monkey star Christian Convery as young Victor.

While Frankenstein is a project with Netflix, the streamer is going to give the film an exclusive three-week theatrical release starting on October 17, 2025. After that, the movie will be debuting on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
