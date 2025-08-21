When will Ne Zha 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Ne Zha 2 is a Chinese animated fantasy film directed by Yang Yu. It is the sequel to the 2019 animated film Ne Zha and is based on Chinese mythology, such as the Investiture of the Gods. The story follows the rebellious demigod Ne Zha as he learns to control his powers and confronts an ancient threat to humanity.
The film has achieved commercial success, grossing over $2.2 billion as reported by Forbes. Its English version will be released in the US on August 22, 2025, by A24 and CMC Pictures.
Ne Zha 2: Release date
Ne Zha 2 opened in Chinese theaters on January 29, 2025. The English version will be released in American theaters on Friday, August 22, 2025. Information regarding availability for streaming has not yet been announced officially
Where to watch Ne Zha 2?
The English-language release will be handled by A24 and CMC Pictures, initially in theaters across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. International streaming and additional viewing platforms will likely be announced later.
What to expect from Ne Zha 2?
Ne Zha 2 continues the story of Ne Zha and his friend Ao Bing. Following an incident in which both are struck by godly lightning, their bodies are destroyed. Master Taiyi Zhenren uses the Seven-Colored Sacred Lotus to regenerate their bodies, though Ao Bing’s remains fragile.
Ao Guang, the Dragon King of the East Sea, believing his son is dead, orders an attack on Chentang Pass, prompting a ceasefire deal that requires Ne Zha to share his body for seven days. They must complete three trials to become xian and obtain a potion capable of restoring Ao Bing’s body.
During the trials, they face various challenges, including defeating demons and completing missions supervised by Immortal Wuliang’s disciples. The plot also reveals Wuliang’s manipulation and the Chan sect’s plan to control dragons. The film concludes with Ne Zha and Ao Bing restoring balance and confronting the sect.
Voice cast of Ne Zha 2
Below is the Mandarin Chinese and English dub voice cast of the Ne Zha movie
Mandarin Chinese voice cast:
- Lü Yanting as child Ne Zha
- Joseph Cao as adolescent Ne Zha
- Han Mo as Ao Bing
- Lü Qi as Lady Yin
- Chen Hao as Li Jing
- Zhang Jiaming as Taiyi Zhenren
- Wang Deshun as Master Xian Wuliang
- Li Nan as Ao Guang
- Zhou Yongxi as Ao Run
- Yang Wei as Shen Gongbao
- Yunqi Zhang as Deero
- Xinglinr as Crana
English voice cast:
- Crystal Lee as Ne Zha
- Griffin Puatu as adolescent Ne Zha
- Aleks Le as Ao Bing
- Michelle Yeoh as Lady Yin
- Vincent Rodriguez III as Li Jing
- Rick Zeiff as Taiyi Zhenren
- Damien Haas as Deero
The English-language version introduces international audiences to the story while retaining the film’s cultural and mythological roots.
Also read: “I stopped having a clock”: Jacob Elordi recalls 10-hour makeup sessions for ‘Frankenstein’.