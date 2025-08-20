7 songs we can’t wait to listen to in ‘Wicked: For Good’

After making a splash with the original, the sequel, Wicked: For Good, has fans buzzing with excitement. Based on the 2003 stage musical, this Jon M. Chu adaptation will continue to explore the fractured relationship between Ariana Grande's Glinda the Good and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West. Everything changes forever with the arrival of Dorothy from Kansas.

Ad

The next part of the story will feature several songs, like No Good Deed and As Long As You're Mine from the second act of the Broadway musical. Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz's vivid score is a cherry on top.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order. Spoilers for Wicked: For Good ahead.

No Good Deed, As Long As You're Mine, and other most-anticipated songs in Wicked: For Good

1) No Good Deed

Ad

Trending

Elphaba sings about her predicament (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Elphaba's brand as the "Wicked" witch comes under constant scrutiny in the fantasy musical, and Wicked: For Good will continue to explore her character arc. She blurs the line between good and evil by channeling her rage in this iconic opera aria-esque number. It is a lament on how her attempt to do good backfires because of Oz's blind faith in the Wizard.

Ad

The song ends in defeat, with Elphaba throwing up her hands and accepting her wicked status. She solemnly swears never to do another good deed again, as the efforts are futile. The song is already one of the best in the stage production, but fans can't wait to listen to Cynthia Erivo's version. Director Jon M. Chu describes her rendition in a Vanity Fair interview published on June 4, 2025, as,

“‘No Good Deed’ is just a f*cking banger. I don’t even know how to use safe words for that. Cynthia on that thing is just ridiculous."

Ad

2) As Long As You're Mine

Fiyero and Elphaba's duet (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Based on the stage production, the key tension in Wicked: For Good will revolve around the love triangle between Glinda, Fiyero, and Elphaba. Spoiler alert: Fiyero's unwavering love for Elphaba gives the second act a romantic hue, and this Jonathan Bailey-Cynthia Erivo duet is bound to be the crown jewel of the movie, making fans giddy with anticipation.

Ad

The song propels the story towards the climax, showing where Fiyero's mind and heart have always been: with Elphaba. Even when the world turned against Elphaba, he found ways to stand up for her. The lyrics weave the tender story of a couple making up for lost time and cherishing every moment with each other.

3) Glinda and Elphaba's new original songs

Elphaba and Glinda have new original songs (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Stephen Schwartz has been a part of Wicked's visual production since its inception on Broadway in 2003. So when fans got wind of two original songs in Wicked: For Good, it upped the excitement infinitely. The question on everyone's lips is: what are they about? Their conflicting emotions over their fractured friendship and the complexities of their choices seem like the most obvious answers.

Ad

The new trailer for the musical sequel features an unfamiliar melody, and it could be from Erivo's original.

“They’re great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story. To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys—it’s pretty extraordinary to watch him work," Jon M. Chu for Vanity Fair.

4) Wonderful

Ad

The Wizard tells his story (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The face-off between Elphaba and the Wizard of Oz is one of the most awaited moments of Wicked: For Good. Elphaba is a woman scorned, and he is as manipulative as they come. This makes for a complex song that explores the Wizard's humble beginnings, rise to power, and his insatiable greed for more.

Ad

The song is a playful yet boastful rendition in the second act of the stage production, and gives fans more context about Jeff Goldblum's evil character. It is a peek into the truth, after the first movie, where fans know only one side of the story about the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It unveils the propaganda that the people of Oz continue to fall for.

5) For Good

The duo's friendship is explored (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

As the song the movie is named after, For Good tops the list of songs fans can't wait to listen to. At its core, Wicked is about Glinda and Elphaba's complex but genuine friendship. Even though things ended poorly in the first part, glimpses of their relationship flourish in the second act. The song lays their hearts bare to each other as they talk about crossing paths and changing each other for good.

Ad

For Good hashes out the misunderstandings, the regrets, and the inevitable goodbye between the duo, and given Erivo and Grande's track record for smash hits from the original, this is shaping up to be one of Wicked: For Good's best tracks. It is emotional, sincere, and bound to become a fan favorite.

6) Wicked Witch of the East

Nessarose becomes the Wicked Witch of the East (Image via YouTube/Wicked: For Good)

Apart from the main cast, other characters like Elphaba's sister, Nessarose, also play a key part in shaping the narrative of good and evil in Wicked and presumably the sequel, Wicked: For Good. Oz labels Elphaba the evil one and Nessa the good one, but the song confirms that things aren't so black and white in reality.

Ad

Due to the dialogue-heavy nature of the song, it was omitted from the track list to avoid any surprises, but it cements the consequences of Nessa's grave actions. It is a turning point for Elphaba's relationship with her sister, and her acceptance of the villainous title as the Wicked Witch of the East.

7) March of the Witch Hunters

The entire town sings a grand song (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The grandeur and the sheer scale of this ensemble number make it a song people can't wait to listen to in Wicked: For Good. It accurately captures the rising tension in Oz and how the Wizard convinced an entire city to rally against Elphaba without knowing her true character and intentions.

Ad

While the song isn't one of the production's most popular numbers, it will be interesting to see its immensity magnified for a cinematic experience. It will be interesting to watch characters like Boq and the Cowardly Lion amongst throngs of people building momentum to hunt Elphaba down.

Wicked: For Good premieres in theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More