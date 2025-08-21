The Long Walk's first reactions are in, and it might be the best Stephen King novel adaptation yet

The Long Walk is an upcoming American dystopian thriller directed by Francis Lawrence and written by J. T. Mollner. The screenplay adapts Stephen King’s 1979 novel, which was published under the Richard Bachman pseudonym. The film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Mark Hamill, among others. Produced by Vertigo Entertainment and About:Blank, it is set for release in the United States on September 12, 2025, by Lionsgate.

Early screenings have already taken place, and the first wave of reactions has since appeared online. Viewers and critics have described the adaptation as intense, emotional, and faithful to the tone of King’s book. Much of the praise is directed toward Hoffman and Jonsson, whose performances are being singled out as the heart of the film.

Francis Lawrence’s direction has also drawn attention for its uncompromising portrayal of the novel’s bleak subject matter. While the overall reception so far is very positive, full reviews are still under embargo, and a broader consensus will emerge closer to the release date.

From a “two-hour panic attack” to “one of the most intense wallops of the year”: Critics react to The Long Walk’s first screenings

Chris Gallardo - Reel Roller @chrisagwrites THE LONG WALK: an absolutely brutal experience that left me visibly shocked. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson's friendship is sweet to watch in the midst of the grueling moments and physical struggles. It's Stephen King in the vein of Hunger Games: purely intense. #TheLongWalk

The reactions The Long Walk collected so far provide a broad picture of how the film is being received. Lauren Milici from GamesRadar described the film, in an X post, as:

“one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made” and called it “a two-hour panic attack carried by David Jonsson – who had me sobbing in my seat.”

She also praised supporting performances by Tut Nyuot and Charlie Plummer, setting the stage for what many critics would echo as the strength of the cast. Adding to that, Iyvie Scott of Inverse wrote on X:

“#TheLongWalk tore my heart out. It’s a stunning, shocking, endlessly evocative road trip that’s not a road trip, with two flawless performances at its center. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson were born to walk beside each other. Someone’s getting my therapy bill!”

Her words highlight the emotional weight that audiences are reporting. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff offered another perspective on the intensity of the adaptation, writing:

“#TheLongWalk is easily one of the most intense emotional wallops of the year. I’ve read that book quite a few times. You’d think I’d be prepared to stomach the story’s themes and most gut-wrenching moments. Nope. I’m exhausted – and the movie earned it. You can tell the source material was adapted by someone who really gets it. Much respect for JT Mollner and Francis Lawrence for not holding back, while still keeping the film soulful.”

Not all comments focused solely on emotional response. Russ Milheim of The Direct described The Long Walk as:

“An incredibly harrowing, terrifying, and traumatizing film. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson give Oscar-worthy performances. It’s maybe a tad long, but it does really sell the world it creates and the characters viewers find themselves walking with until the end.”

His reaction emphasizes both the scope of the story and the dedication to character. Courtney Howard from Variety echoed the emphasis on performances, writing:

“#TheLongWalk houses pitch perfect, exceptional performances from Cooper Hoffman & David Jonsson. Visceral, gripping, emotional & provocative, a brilliant Stephen King adaptation and one of the year’s best films. A towering achievement reminiscent of The Outsiders & Full Metal Jacket.”

The range of reactions also includes deeply personal notes. Lionsgate digital coordinator Noah Levine added:

“#TheLongWalk will wreck you. Full stop. I don’t often shed tears during a film. Stephen King at his best… and deadliest. JT Mollner x Francis Lawrence is a match made in heaven.”

Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar pointed to the story’s themes, writing:

“THE LONG WALK is one of the most powerful Stephen King adaptations in recent years. Francis Lawrence pulls no punches, driving home the book’s themes of how authoritarianism continues to eat away at today’s youth. Cooper Hoffman & David Jonsson steal the entire film with grace.”

Finally, Cinmeblend's Eric Eisenberg shared the lasting impact The Long Walk left on him.

“I had an hour-long drive home after my screening of THE LONG WALK, and I couldn’t listen to music or an audiobook; I just had to sit in silence with the knot in my stomach. It’s a powerful, gripping, and shocking film that is a perfect adaptation of the Stephen King source material," Eisenberg wrote.

He also added, saying:

"For a film that is almost entirely just characters walking, the story is propulsive, and it’s thanks to the complex and compelling protagonists. Hoffman, Jonsson, and Mark Hamill are brilliant, but Judy Greer’s work is powerful.”

His reflection underlines how the adaptation lingers long after the credits roll.

The bleak tone and cultural relevance of early commentary on The Long Walk

Mark Hamill as the Major leads the march in The Long Walk, symbolizing the control of the totalitarian regime. (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Early commentary on The Long Walk points out that the adaptation embraces the bleakness of King’s book without softening its impact. Observers note that the film’s stark tone and imagery set it apart from more conventional thrillers and align it closely with the spirit of the original novel.

Francis Lawrence’s handling of the dystopian setting has also been compared to his work on The Hunger Games. While those films emphasized spectacle, here the focus is on character-driven storytelling. The narrative forces viewers to experience the exhaustion and psychological pressure of the Walk alongside its participants.

Critics have also underlined how the story’s themes feel timely, with reflections on authoritarian control and the resilience of youth. These elements have led some to highlight the adaptation’s cultural relevance in addition to its emotional impact. As the release date approaches and more reviews are published, the discussion is expected to expand to its place within King’s long history of adaptations and the wider dystopian genre.

Story, cast, and production of The Long Walk

The Walkers begin their deadly journey in The Long Walk, where fifty boys must march under threat of execution. (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

The Long Walk takes place in a dystopian United States under a totalitarian regime. Fifty teenage boys take part in an annual walking contest where they must maintain a speed of at least three miles per hour. Anyone who falls behind is executed on the spot. The walk continues until only one remains alive and is declared the winner.

The cast of The Long Walk includes:

Cooper Hoffman as Raymond Garraty (#47)

David Jonsson as Peter McVries (#23)

Garrett Wareing as Stebbins (#38)

Tut Nyuot as Arthur Baker (#6)

Charlie Plummer as Gary Barkovitch (#5)

Ben Wang as Hank Olson (#46)

Roman Griffin Davis as Thomas Curley (#7)

Jordan Gonzalez as Richard Harkness (#49)

Joshua Odjick as Collie Parker (#48)

Noah de Mel as Ewing (#1)

Daymon Wrightly as Rank (#19)

Jack Giffin as Ronald (#45)

Thamela Mpumlwana as Pearson (#8)

Keenan Lehmann as Larson (#14)

Dale Neri as Percy Grimes (#31)

Teagan Stark as Patrick Smith (#4)

Sam Clark as Tressler (#24)

Emmanuel Oderemi as Zuck (#50)

Other cast members:

Mark Hamill as the Major

Judy Greer as Mrs. Garraty

Josh Hamilton as Mr. Garraty

The production has a long development history. George A. Romero was once considered to direct the film in 1988, while Frank Darabont acquired the rights in 2007 and planned a smaller-scale version. In 2018, New Line Cinema attempted an adaptation with James Vanderbilt, and in 2019, André Øvredal was attached to direct it.

Lionsgate ultimately confirmed Francis Lawrence as director in November 2023, with J. T. Mollner writing. Casting began in June 2024 with Hoffman and Jonsson, followed by additional actors in July. Filming started on July 24, 2024, in Winnipeg and wrapped in September. Jeremiah Fraites completed the score in early 2025. The Long Walk has a runtime of 108 minutes and carries an R rating.

The Long Walk will release in U.S. theaters on September 12, 2025.

