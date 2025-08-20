When will Anniversary (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The film Anniversary is among the key thriller premieres of 2025. Helmed by Jan Komasa and penned by Lori Rosene-Gambino, the movie depicts a family disintegrating during the emergence of a contentious new movement known as “The Change.” Starring Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Dylan O’Brien, and Phoebe Dynevor, the project has garnered interest for its blend of family issues and national tensions.

The launch date for Anniversary is scheduled for October 29, 2025. Lionsgate is distributing it in the United States. The movie has sparked conversations due to its themes, depicting a family entangled in ideological conflicts amid a period of turmoil. The fusion of political topics with personal disputes has heightened excitement for the movie.

The official trailer debuted on August 19, 2025, increasing the excitement. Marketing and casting updates are increasing in intensity as the premiere nears. Anniversary comes as one of Lionsgate’s key releases for fall 2025.

Anniversary to depict a nation divided by violence

Ellen confronts Liz as family tensions reach a breaking point in Anniversary. (Image via Lionsgate)

The plot of the film presents a fictional America on the verge of collapse, where political divides have escalated into open conflict. Armed clashes ripple through the nation, leaving families and communities to navigate fractured loyalties and the consequences of a country breaking apart. The story is framed not just as a national crisis but as an intimate portrait of how one household struggles with choices that carry lasting repercussions.

The official summary of the film states:

"In this thriller, Ellen and Paul (Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler) find their family pulled into the turbulence of a controversial rising movement called “The Change.” Their lives unravel when Ellen’s former student Liz (Phoebe Dynevor) reappears and begins a relationship with their son Josh (Dylan O’Brien). As Liz integrates herself into the Taylor family, tensions escalate and hidden conflicts rise to the surface. Her involvement in “The Change” challenges loyalties within the household and mirrors the larger divisions tearing the nation apart."

The summary positions Anniversary as a story that uses one family’s struggles to reflect on themes of identity, ideology, and the cost of political extremism. The focus remains on the personal stakes of the Taylors, while their fractured bonds act as a microcosm of a divided country.

Anniversary first look and trailer details

The official trailer for Anniversary was released by Lionsgate on August 19, 2025. The footage opens with Josh (Dylan O’Brien) bringing home his girlfriend Liz (Phoebe Dynevor), who was once his mother Ellen’s (Diane Lane) student and carries a controversial past.

Ellen quickly voices her unease, calling Liz radical in her ideology and questioning her motives. In one exchange, she warns,

“Our son’s new girlfriend is a former student. She’s radical in her ideology. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she’s attached herself to Josh.”

The tension rises further as Josh defends Liz and challenges his mother’s disapproval. In a key scene, he asks Ellen,

“Can you pretend to be happy for me?” before adding, “You couldn’t bend her your way. It drives you insane.”

The trailer emphasizes the core struggle within the Taylor family, illustrating how their personal connections intertwine with the escalating turmoil linked to the movement called "The Change." The visuals establish the mood for a family drama influenced by suspicion, conflicts of loyalty, and the broader societal divisions central to the narrative.

It balances tension and mystery, creating enough suspense to attract viewers while hiding several elements. Madeline Brewer's participation, known for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, amplifies the story's importance, especially when the trailer transitions to images of different American flags and references to radical ideology.

Accompanied by a rendition of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over, the trailer encapsulates the tension that characterizes the Taylor family and the fractured nation surrounding them. It raises questions that remain unanswered, such as whether “The Change” is rooted in religion or politics and how extensive the movement is. These unresolved inquiries heighten excitement and emphasize the film's multi-faceted approach.

In an interview with People on August 19, 2025, Diane Lane said,

“I’m grateful for this powerful, timely story and the inspiring, generous cast who brought it to life. Jan Komasa’s brilliant direction of Lori Rosene-Gambino’s script holds a mirror to our national identity crisis through the lens of one family.”

Where to watch Anniversary?

Phoebe Dynevor as Liz looks directly into the camera in a tense moment from Anniversary. (Image via Lionsgate)

Anniversary will release in theaters in the United States on October 29, 2025, through Lionsgate. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to be available on streaming platforms, though the exact service has not yet been confirmed.

For international viewers, distribution details are still limited. Updates will be shared closer to release as more territories are confirmed.

All cast members in Anniversary and their characters

Josh grapples with growing family conflict. (Image via Lionsgate)

The cast of Anniversary features several well-known names:

Diane Lane as Dr. Ellen Taylor

Kyle Chandler as Paul Taylor

Dylan O'Brien as Josh Taylor

Phoebe Dynevor as Elizabeth Nettles, aka Liz

Mckenna Grace as Birdie

Zoey Deutch as Cynthia

Madeline Brewer as Anna

Daryl McCormack as Rob

Rebecca O'Mara as Enumerator

Directed by Jan Komasa, the film is written by Lori Rosene-Gambino, with the story credited to both Komasa and Rosene-Gambino. Producers include Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz, Paula Mae Schwartz, and Kate Churchill. The movie has been rated R for language throughout, some violent content, drug use, and sexual references.

Final thoughts on Anniversary

A still from the trailer showing Ellen and Paul celebrating their anniversary. (Image via Lionsgate)

With its October 29, 2025 release date, Anniversary arrives as a late-year theatrical title distributed by Lionsgate. The film has gained attention for its storyline, which uses the Taylor family to mirror a country divided by ideology and conflict.

The official trailer, released on August 19, 2025, has already sparked discussion for its depiction of generational tension within the family and the controversial role of Liz in the national movement known as “The Change.” Early reactions to the footage note the film’s focus on the personal cost of political unrest. Its visual cues, including altered American flags and tense family confrontations, emphasize both intimate drama and larger social division.

Industry outlets have positioned the movie as one of Lionsgate’s significant fall releases. Its cast adds visibility, while Jan Komasa’s direction continues to attract interest after his previous international projects. Box office forecasts are not yet available, but the timing of its release suggests it could benefit from strong fall attendance.

As marketing expands closer to the premiere, more details about critical response and audience reception will provide a clearer picture of how Anniversary performs in theaters and beyond.

