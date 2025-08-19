The Map That Leads to You: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Map That Leads to You releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2025. Directed by Swedish director Lasse Hallström, the film is an adaptation of J.P. Monninger's hit novel of the same name.

Ad

It is a story about Heather Mulgrew, a young woman who takes a trip to Europe upon graduation and, by chance, finds a stranger whose life-altering presence redirects her path. With challenges, both internal and external, they navigate their budding romance.

Romance, adventure, and self-discovery are what lie at the center of The Map That Leads to You, brought to life by a cast that includes Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa. Also starring in the film are Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, and Orlando Norman, among others.

Ad

Trending

Who stars in The Map That Leads to You?

Madelyn Cline as Heather Mulgrew

Madelyn Cline at the Los Angeles Premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image Via Getty)

Madelyn Cline portrays the protagonist, Heather Mulgrew, in The Map That Leads to You. Cline is most popular for her lead role as Sarah Cameron in Netflix's action drama Outer Banks.

Ad

She has since demonstrated her range in Boy Erased, Vice Principals, and her scene-stealing performance in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She also appears in 2025's slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer. Cline was born in South Carolina and began her career in modeling and commercials before turning to acting.

KJ Apa as Jack

KJ Apa at the 60th anniversary celebration of James Bond (Image Via Getty)

KJ Apa stars as Jack, the suave man Heather encounters during her time abroad. Apa first gained fame starring as Archie Andrews on The CW's long-running teen drama Riverdale.

Ad

Outside of television, he has established a strong film resume, appearing in A Dog's Purpose, The Hate U Give, and the faith-based love drama I Still Believe, in which he played musician Jeremy Camp. Apa is also a performer himself, having debuted his own indie folk-rock album Clocks in 2021.

Born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, he is Samoan by heritage and is recognized for celebrating his cultural heritage.

Read more: Is the Courage the Cowardly Dog movie trailer real or AI-made? Rumor debunked

Ad

Sofia Wylie as Connie

Sofia Wylie at the 39th Annual Artios Awards (Image Via Getty)

Sofia Wylie stars in The Map That Leads to You as Connie, a close friend of Heather. Wylie got her start as a dancer and soon made the switch to acting, where she became known for playing Buffy Driscoll on Disney Channel's Andi Mack.

Ad

She continued working with Disney on projects such as Back of the Net, Riri Williams/Ironheart in Marvel Rising and Spider-Man, and most notably, as Gina Porter on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Wylie also appeared in Netflix's fantasy film The School for Good and Evil as Agatha.

In addition to acting, she has experience in producing, having started her own company, AIFOS.

Madison Thompson as Amy

Madison Thompson at the We Were Liars Premiere (Image Via Getty)

Madison Thompson stars as Amy in The Map That Leads to You. Thompson is best known for her role as Erin Pierce on Netflix's Ozark, where she starred alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Ad

Before that, she had guest appearances on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Shots Fired, and NCIS: New Orleans. In 2022, she played Susan in Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Thompson has been juggling acting with school at the University of Southern California, where she is studying for a degree in cinematic arts and business.

Orlando Norman as Raef

Orlando Norman at the Wreck season 2 special screening (Image Via Getty)

Orlando Norman stars as Raef in The Map That Leads to You. Norman has already gained critical success, including Best Actor at the BIFF Awards for his short film Dipsomaniac, which he also wrote and produced.

Ad

He has also starred in Netflix's limited series Eric and the Sundance-premiered independent film Sebastian. Norman, who was brought up in Australia but is currently based in London.

The supporting cast of The Map That Leads to You includes:

Josh Lucas in an undisclosed role

Eva García Montiel in an undisclosed role

Giuseppe Schillaci as Marco

Karl-el Santos as Raef's cousin

Marilyn Cutts as Mary-Lou

Jorge Osório as Tour guide

Diego Ross as Luis

Also read: 4 Corey Mylchreest Shows and Movies to Watch if You Liked Him in My Oxford Year

Ad

Fans can catch The Map That Leads to You on August 20, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More