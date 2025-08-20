"I'm up for any thriller starring Diane Lane": Redditors share enthusiasm over upcoming thriller movie, Anniversary

The release of the trailer for Anniversary, starring Diane Lane, has generated attention online. The thriller, directed by Jan Komasa and co-written with Lori Rosene-Gambino, follows a family facing tension when the son, Josh, brings home his girlfriend, Liz. Liz, a former student of Josh’s mother, Ellen and has a past that creates friction within the household.

Following the Anniversary's trailer release, online platforms such as Reddit featured a range of reactions showing excitement for the film. One Reddit user shared his excitement about Diane Lane’s involvement in the upcoming movie.

''I'm up for any thriller starring Diane Lane,'' a Redditor commented.

Others commented on the film’s psychological elements.

''Looks like another psychological thriller, could be pretty good, but this seems destined to be a streaming view. Lots of big names in it though," observed another Redditor.

Some users focused on stylistic elements of the trailer, including the music:

''That stripped-down version of a popular song being used in trailers nowadays is the new 'In a world..." another user added.

Other comments drew comparisons to recent films and series, with a few noting similarities to The Girlfriend and speculation about thematic connections to The Handmaid’s Tale.

''The trailer feels like it’s a prequel to the Handmaid’s Tale. Is it? Or just an interesting possibility?'' a user added.

''I feel like this is incredibly similar to the robin wright series The Girlfriend that the trailer just came out for as well,'' another user added.

Overall, the reactions reflect interest in the Anniversary, particularly regarding Diane Lane’s performance and the film’s psychological elements. While some users noted similarities to other recent series and films, the trailer has generated curiosity about the story and the ensemble cast. The film Anniversary is slated for a US theatrical release on October 29, 2025, distributed by Lionsgate.

About the Anniversary movie

Anniversary is an American thriller directed by Jan Komasa, featuring an ensemble cast led by Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor, McKenna Grace, Daryl McCormack, and Dylan O’Brien. The film is set for an October release. The film follows Ellen and her son Josh, whose relationship becomes strained when Josh brings home his girlfriend, Liz, a former student of Ellen’s.

The supporting cast includes Kyle Chandler as Paul, Zoey Deutch as Cynthia, McKenna Grace as Birdie, Daryl McCormack as Rob, Madeline Brewer as Anna, and Rebecca O'Mara as the Enumerator. The production was initially announced in May 2023, with the filming starting in July in Dublin, Ireland.

In an August 2025 interview with People, Lane described her role as part of a story examining contemporary family dynamics:

"I’m grateful for this powerful, timely story and the inspiring, generous cast who brought it to life. Jan Komasa’s brilliant direction of Lori Rosene-Gambino’s script holds a mirror to our national identity crisis through the lens of one family. I’m so proud of my Anniversary family!"

The story explores the tensions that arise within the family as past connections and personal histories come into play.

