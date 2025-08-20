When will Eden (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The survival thriller Eden, directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, will be released in the United States on August 22, 2025. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024. The film was also released in Germany on April 3, 2025.

Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Ana de Armas are among the film's cast members. The story is based on the true events of a group of disillusioned Europeans who abandoned civilization to live on a secluded, deserted island in the Galápagos in the 1930s.

They believed that they could create a new utopia, free from the corruption of society. But the harsh environment and the island's isolation begin to weaken their resolve. As tensions rise, they learn that their biggest threat is not nature but one another, which results in a twisted power struggle, treachery, and violence.

Cast of Eden (2025)

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/ONE Media)

The film features an acclaimed lineup of accomplished actors, each portraying a key figure in the Galápagos survival saga. Below is the list of the complete cast and their respective roles:

Jude Law as Ritter

Ana de Armas as Baroness

Vanessa Kirby as Dore

Daniel Brühl as Heinz

Sydney Sweeney as Margret

Jonathan Tittel as Harry Wittmer

Felix Kammerer as Rudolph Lorenz

Toby Wallace as Robert Phillipson

Ignacio Gasparini as Manuel Borja

Richard Roxburgh as G. Allan Hancock

Paul Gleeson as Stampa

Thiago Moraes as Captain

Nicholas Denton as Ray Elliott

Tim Ross as Hancock's First Officer

Antonio Alvarez as Governor of the Galapagos

Benjamin Gorroño as Governor's Translator

What is Eden about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/ONE Media)

Ron Howard's Eden centers on three different groups who arrive on the uninhabited island with hopes of creating a new utopian society. A German doctor named Dr. Friedrich Ritter (played by Jude Law) and his companion, Dora Strauch (played by Vanessa Kirby), are the first to come.

They want to live a simple life apart from what they see to be a corrupting civilization. The Wittmer family, headed by Heinz Wittmer (Daniel Brühl) and his wife Margret (Sydney Sweeney), soon disrupts their peace.

The last and most unruly group consists of a self-styled baroness, and her two lovers, who want to build a luxurious hotel. The three factions' ideals of a utopian society rapidly collapse as they fight to survive in the hostile environment.

Eden official trailer: Utopia descends into chaos

The trailer opens with a group of disappoited people, including characters played by Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law, quit their lifestyles to begin a new, primitive life on a secluded island. As the trailer highlights the growing hostilities among the settlers, the beautiful scenery quickly devolves into a hostile environment. One character ominously declares:

"Trust me, by this time next year, one of us will be gone."

This and other quotes, such as "We hunt. We fight. We kill," highlight how their utopian goal has fallen apart. The trailer shows scenes of violence, betrayal, and a power struggle, showing that the greatest threat to their survival is not the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but their fellow colonists.

Eden is slated to be released on August 22, 2025, in the U.S. Stay tuned for more updates.

