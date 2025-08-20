Josh Holloway lands a lead role in MPI Original Films' upcoming novel adaptation of One Second After

Josh Holloway will play the lead role in an upcoming MPI Original Films adaptation of William R. Forstchen's novel One Second After. Co-produced by MPI Original Films and Startling Inc., the film will start production in Sofia, Bulgaria. Scott Rogers is directing the film, and J. Michael Straczynski is writing the screenplay.

Holloway will portray John Matherson, a retired military officer and college lecturer who has to defend his community after the US is crippled by a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP) strike.

Josh Holloway's most well-known role was that of James Sawyer Ford in the ABC sci-fi series Lost from 2004 to 2010. His portrayal of the clever, complex con artist defined his career and made him a breakout star and fan favorite.

Josh Holloway will play John Matherson, a retired military officer and college lecturer who has to lead his community in North Carolina through the devastation caused by an unexpected, catastrophic electromagnetic pulse attack. Matherson faces impossible challenges as the community's reluctant leader: obtaining resources, controlling chaos, protecting the weak, and preserving hope in the face of tragedy.

The adaptation is expected to blend profound leadership conflicts with a high-stakes survival drama. This casting signals a natural transition for Holloway’s career, changing his presence from the character-rich, serialized universe of Lost to a stressful, real-world survival drama.

Under the direction of MPI Original Films, the project has solid support to bring the compelling vision of the novel to the big screen. Although public production schedules have not yet been disclosed, the filming is slated to begin in September 2025, in Sofia, Bulgaria. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

The Moving Picture Institute's MPI Original Films division has developed a strong slate of character-driven films. Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, starring Mike Faist and Crystal Reed, and Miss Virginia, starring Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, are among few of their film credits.

Additionally, they produced Freedom Hair, an MPI selection that was featured at the American Black Film Festival, and Kemba, which was released exclusively on BET+ as both a BET Original and an MPI Original. On September 12, they will expand their genre portfolio with the release of Motherland, a sci-fi thriller starring Miriam Silverman, Holland Taylor, and Néstor Carbonell, in limited cinemas and Video on Demand.

Beyond Lost, Josh Holloway expanded his career with diverse projects. He proved his versatility in television and feature films by starring and producing USA Network's sci-fi thriller Colony, appearing in Paramount Network's critically acclaimed drama Yellowstone, and most recently working with Joe Cole and Rita Ora in He Bled Neon for XYZ Films.

