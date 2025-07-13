"Indian censor board is beyond my understanding now" — Fans react as some of the key scenes from Superman movie get removed

Superhero fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating the release of the latest film, Superman (2025), written and directed by James Gunn. The film is not just a standalone entry but also marks the feature film debut of the new DC Universe (DCU), starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Released in theaters on July 11, 2025, as the first movie in the DCU, the film also serves as an indicator of how future DC stories will take shape. This is important to fans who have been waiting for a successful and stable movie franchise from the DC Studios.

However, the excitement of Indian fans was soon tempered by a significant issue. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India ordered the removal of some key scenes from the movie, sparking a major backlash.

Notably, two kissing scenes between Clark Kent and Lois Lane were removed, as was a middle finger gesture made by Guy Gardner and the use of the expletive "b*tch," deeming them inappropriate for the film's U/A 13+ rating. The CBFC's decision to cut these scenes raised concerns about the board's standards for what was appropriate for Indian viewers.

Fans quickly shared the news of these cuts on social media, where they expressed their outrage. Many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their frustration with the CBFC's inconsistent decisions.

"It is just me or they cut off a kissing scene between Superman and Louis lane? Indian censor board is beyond my understanding now...." one user remarked.

Several reactions criticized the CBFC's censorship decisions. Fans also pointed out the board's apparent double standard, particularly with regard to Bollywood films and their often lenient content ratings.

"Superman can't kiss Louis Lane. sanskari Censor Board of India has cut 2 kissing scenes. CBFC is worried about morals in films while OTT content can prosper without any morals," a fan tweeted.

"Watched Superman. So they cut: - the 2 kissing scenes - The Green Lantern middle finger - the "b*tch" at the end of the movie So the indian censor board (CBFC) can't handle these things, but the overs*xualized item songs in Indian family films that objectify women are ok?" remarked another fan.

"Our sanskari censor board didn't just cut the kiss scene from Superman, they even trimmed this one too," said another fan, referencing the Guy Gardner scene.

Fans were left dissatisfied with inconsistent censorship policies and unnecessary changes to the film's original content.

"Dear Board members of CBFC, you are a disgrace to the film industry," one fan commented.

"Now watching #Superman and boy howdy the Indian censor board has embarrassed itself with the abrupt cuts they've made to the film. The "morality" of censorship aside, the way they've managed to mangle the flow is atrocious. Awful editing job all around by the CBFC," mentioned another fan.

Superman is a superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. Directed by James Gunn, the film ushers in a new era for the franchise under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran.

The film tells the story of Clark Kent, a young journalist who must prove to the world that he is their protector when billionaire Lex Luthor attempts to turn the public against him. This movie marks the second reboot of the DC superhero in films, following Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

Gunn's Superman focuses on a new story that differs from the previous DCEU storyline. The film also introduces other characters, including Lois Lane and a slew of supporting characters, who add depth to the plot.

Production, direction, and cast

The movie is produced by DC Studios and directed by James Gunn, who is known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn has also previously worked on DC's The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series.

Corenswet's casting as the Man of Steel has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with many praising his portrayal of the iconic hero. Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabella Merced as Hawgirl are some of the other castings in the movie.

Filming took place across various locations, including Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, and several locations in Ohio and Norway. Production wrapped in July 2024, after months of work that also included extensive pre-production planning.

The movie takes inspiration from the comic book All-Star Superman (2005–2008), created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, which helped shape some of the core themes and characters in the film.

Superman is currently running in theatres.

