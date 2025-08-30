My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 was released on Netflix on August 28, 2025. It continues the story of Jackie Howard, played by Nikki Rodriguez, as she adjusts to life with the Walter family in Silver Falls, Colorado. Noah LaLonde returns as Cole Walter, the older brother facing inner conflict, while Ashby Gentry plays Alex Walter, whose steady character contrasts with Cole's.

Ad

Season 2 follows Jackie as she balances her relationships with the brothers, along with her experiences at school and within the community. New actors join the returning cast, adding additional characters to the story and expanding the family and social dynamics introduced in season 1.

Who plays who in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Nikki Rodriguez stars as Jackie Howard (Image via Getty)

Nikki Rodriguez plays Jackie Howard, a teenager who moves from New York to Colorado after a family tragedy. Season 2 picks up with Jackie at 16, returning to Silver Falls after leaving in the season one finale. She works through her grief, focuses on school, and becomes more involved with the Walter family’s ranch life. Jackie continues to face complicated feelings for both Alex and Cole Walter.

Ad

Trending

Rodriguez has appeared in series such as Speechless and On My Block. In My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, her role highlights Jackie’s efforts to balance her past and present while finding her place in Silver Falls.

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Noah LaLonde stars as Cole Walter (Image via Getty)

Noah LaLonde portrays Cole Walter, one of the older Walter brothers. Cole’s football career ended after an injury, and season 2 shows him stepping into new responsibilities as an assistant coach. He also studies for the SATs with Jackie’s support while trying to shape a different future. Cole’s uncertain relationship with Jackie continues to drive part of the season’s story.

Ad

LaLonde is known for his earlier role in Criminal Minds: Evolution and appearances in films such as Asbury Park and Deer Camp ’86. His character in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 shows the impact of loss and resilience within the Walter family dynamic.

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Ashby Gentry stars as Alex Walter (Image via Getty)

Ashby Gentry plays Alex Walter, Jackie’s other love interest and a central figure in the story. Season 2 introduces a transformed Alex who joins the rodeo circuit, exploring bronc riding while dealing with his feelings for Jackie. His character balances ambition with vulnerability as his relationship with Jackie evolves in secret.

Ad

Gentry has appeared in Are You Afraid of the Dark?. In My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, his role develops beyond the shy and studious persona of season 1 into a more confident version of Alex.

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Sarah Rafferty stars as Katherine Walter (Image via Getty)

Sarah Rafferty returns as Katherine Walter, Jackie’s guardian and her late mother’s best friend. Katherine manages the household, supports Jackie, and balances her duties as a veterinarian. Season 2 expands her relationship with Jackie while also showing her struggles with her own grief.

Ad

Rafferty is best known for her long-running role in Suits. Her portrayal in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 anchors the family’s emotional core and adds depth to Jackie’s journey.

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Marc Blucas stars as George Walter (Image via Netflix)

Marc Blucas plays George Walter, father of the Walter family and Katherine’s husband. He helps run the ranch while navigating family and community challenges. In season 2, George explores ways to use the family land while also working alongside his eldest son, Will.

Ad

Blucas is widely recognized for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and his appearances in Necessary Roughness and Underground. His grounded performance connects the show’s family themes to its rural setting.

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter

Corey Fogelmanis stars as Nathan Walter (Image via Netflix)

Corey Fogelmanis portrays Nathan Walter, the musically talented Walter sibling. Season 2 explores Nathan’s relationship with Skylar and introduces Zach, a new student who complicates his life. Nathan’s storyline shows his experiences with love, trust, and personal growth.

Ad

Fogelmanis is known for Girl Meets World and Moxie. In My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, his arc expands the show’s exploration of identity and high school relationships.

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Connor Stanhope stars as Danny Walter (Image via Netflix)

Connor Stanhope returns as Danny, Cole’s fraternal twin. Unlike Cole, Danny is drawn to theater and the arts. Season 2 introduces his relationship with Erin, one of Jackie’s classmates and Cole’s ex, creating new dynamics within the Walter family.

Ad

Stanhope has appeared in Supernatural and When Calls the Heart. His character in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 highlights differences among siblings while still showing the bond between twins.

Johnny Link as Will Walter

Johnny Link stars as Will Walter (Image via Netflix)

Johnny Link plays Will, the eldest Walter sibling, who is newly married to Hayley. He works with George to help sustain the ranch and balance family responsibilities. His role shows the challenges of leadership and adulthood within the Walter household.

Ad

Link has appeared in Dear Edward. His part in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 bridges the adult and teen perspectives in the series.

Additional cast and guest stars in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Zoë Soul as Hayley – Will’s wife, pursuing her master’s degree.

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac – Cole and Lee’s cousin, involved in football.

Myles Perez as Lee – Isaac’s brother, a skater adjusting to family life.

Alix West Lefler as Parker – The only Walter daughter, mischievous and curious.

Lennix James as Benny – The youngest Walter sibling, energetic and playful.

Jaylan Evans as Skylar – Nathan’s boyfriend, focused on academics and journalism.

Alisha Newton as Erin – Jackie’s classmate and Danny’s love interest.

Ellie O’Brien as Grace – Jackie’s close friend at school.

Mya Lowe as Kiley – Alex’s longtime friend.

Ashley Tavares as Tara – The school guidance counselor.

Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard – Jackie’s uncle who supports the family.

Ad

New cast members include:

Natalie Sharp as B. Hartford

Carson MacCormac as Zach

Janet Kidder as Joanne Wagner

Riele Downs as Maria

Jake Manley as Wylder Holt

What is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 all about?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 continues Jackie Howard’s story as she returns to Silver Falls after leaving at the end of season 1. At 16, she has a hard time dealing with her love for Alex and Cole while trying to find a new home. Katherine and George deal with problems in their families and communities, while the Walter siblings learn and mature via school, relationships, and their duties on the ranch.

Ad

The season brings in new characters, including Zach, B. Hartford, and Wylder Holt, who change the way things are going. My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is about family, loss, and finding oneself. It illustrates how Jackie and the Walters deal with change and new problems.

Where is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 streaming online?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is available only on Netflix. Starting August 28, 2025, all subscribers will be able to stream all episodes from anywhere in the world. The platform has both season 1 and season 2 in its library, so new viewers may easily start the drama from the beginning.

Ad

Catch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 now on Netflix to see Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the rest of the Walter family as they continue their story in Silver Falls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More