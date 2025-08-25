5 Stephen King shows you probably didn’t know existed

Stephen King’s works have been adapted for television numerous times, yet amid the abundance of series inspired by his writing, several have either been overlooked or remain unrecognized as products of the King of Horror.

Since the release of Carrie in 1974, King has captivated generations of readers with his catalog of novels and short stories. Over the decades, he has introduced some of the most iconic villains in the horror genre, from human antagonists such as Annie Wilkes to supernatural forces like It.

Numerous adaptations of his work have made their way to both film and television, often more than once. However, while many of the movies remain well known, several television adaptations have received less attention or achieved only limited recognition.

Alongside King’s well-known books, there are lesser-known television shows, some of which are not widely recognized as his work and others that expand his horror universe beyond direct adaptations.

Here is a list of five Stephen King shows viewers probably didn’t know existed.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Castle Rock

A still from Castle Rock (Image via Apple TV+)

Castle Rock stands out as a distinctive entry among Stephen King television adaptations. Unlike most series connected to King, it is not based on a specific novel or short story. Instead, it weaves together familiar characters from King’s literary universe with new original ones, all set in the titular town.

The first season follows Henry Deaver (André Holland), a criminal attorney, and a mysterious figure known only as “The Kid” (Bill Skarsgård). Discovered in a hidden cell within Shawshank State Penitentiary, The Kid had been secretly imprisoned for decades with no official record of his existence.

Yet, he possesses an unsettling knowledge of Deaver’s past. Season 2 shifts focus and offers a reimagined backstory for Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), the antagonist from Misery.

Castle Rock ran for two seasons. It combined well-known characters like Alan Pangborn and Annie Wilkes with new ones, including The Kid, and offered a fresh take on King’s iconic setting.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max

2) Storm of the Century

Storm of the Century is a three-part horror miniseries by Stephen King (Image via Apple TV+)

Storm of the Century is a three-part horror miniseries written by Stephen King, though it is not based on any previously published novel or short story. Directed by Craig R. Baxley, the series is set on Little Tall Island, Maine, where residents are preparing for a devastating blizzard.

The town is shaken when an elderly resident is brutally murdered, leading to the arrest of André Linoge (Colm Feore). To the community’s shock, Linoge has an uncanny knowledge of their names and darkest secrets. He develops a particular interest in Ralphie, the young son of supermarket manager and part-time constable Mike Anderson.

Marked by a birthmark on his nose, Ralphie becomes central to Linoge’s cryptic demand: that the townspeople give him what he wants, after which he promises to leave. While confined in his cell, Linoge exerts a terrifying influence over the island, possessing residents and driving them to acts of murder, chaos, and su*cide.

Widely regarded as one of Stephen King’s strongest television projects, Storm of the Century has been praised by both audiences and critics.

Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix

3) Haven

Haven is a drama series loosely based on Stephen King’s The Colorado Kid (Image via Apple TV+)

Haven is a supernatural drama television series loosely inspired by Stephen King’s 2005 novel The Colorado Kid.

The story follows Audrey Parker (Emily Rose), an FBI Special Agent who travels to the small town of Haven, Maine, on what begins as a routine case. Once there, she becomes entangled in the mysterious resurgence of a series of supernatural afflictions known as “The Troubles.”

Open to the possibility of paranormal phenomena, Parker not only investigates the town’s unusual occurrences but also uncovers a personal connection that may lead her to the mother she has never known.

Haven features supernatural elements alongside mystery and small-town drama and ran for five seasons.

Where to watch: Peacock, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

4) Rose Red

A still from Rose Red (Image via Apple TV+)

Another Stephen King television project that is not a direct adaptation of his published works is the miniseries Rose Red. Written by King and directed by Craig R. Baxley, the three-part event aired in 2002.

The story centers on Dr. Joyce Reardon (Nancy Travis), a professor of parapsychology who assembles a team of psychics to investigate an abandoned Seattle mansion known as Rose Red.

The mansion has long been regarded as haunted, and Reardon hopes to obtain scientific proof of paranormal activity within its walls. However, the team’s presence awakens a malevolent force that resides in the house, unleashing a series of deaths and disturbing revelations about its sinister history.

Rose Red was released in 2002 as a television miniseries. The series features a mansion with mysterious origins and complex backstories and is part of Stephen King’s television works.

Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix

5) The Langoliers

The Langoliers is a two-part horror miniseries based on Stephen King’s novella (Image via Getty)

The Langoliers is a two-part horror miniseries based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name, included in his 1990 collection Four Past Midnight.

Directed by Tom Holland, best known for Child’s Play, the series follows ten passengers on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Boston who awaken to discover that the rest of the passengers and crew have mysteriously vanished.

With the help of a pilot among them, the group manages to land the plane in Bangor, Maine, only to find the airport completely deserted and without power. As they attempt to unravel the mystery, one passenger recalls an unsettling childhood tale about the Langoliers, monstrous creatures said to pursue idle children and devour them.

The Langoliers was released as a television miniseries in 1995. The story follows 10 passengers on a red-eye flight who awaken to find that the rest of the passengers and crew have disappeared. The miniseries is included in Stephen King’s collection of television adaptations.

Where to watch: Netflix

Interested viewers can also watch other Stephen King shows, such as Golden Years and Chapelwaite.

