5 best The Odyssey adaptations to watch before the release of Christopher Nolan's movie reimagination

Few stories have shaped literature and popular culture like The Odyssey. Homer’s epic of survival, the longing for home, and the struggle to reclaim one’s place has inspired generations of storytellers in film and television.

From mid-century cinema to miniseries and children’s fantasy, creators have continually found new ways to reinterpret Odysseus’s journey.

Written in the 8th century BCE, the movie follows the Greek hero Odysseus on his perilous journey home from the Trojan War, battling sea gods, monsters, and relentless trials, a timeless adventure that has endured across centuries.

With Christopher Nolan’s 2026 IMAX epic on the horizon, featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o, this moment presents an ideal opportunity to revisit the adaptations that have preserved Homer’s timeless tale.

Here is a list of five adaptations to watch before the release of Nolan's movie reimagination.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

L’Odissea, and 4 other best The Odyssey adaptations to watch before the release of Christopher Nolan's movie reimagination

1) The Return (2024)

The Return is a drama directed by Uberto Pasolini (Image via Apple TV+) )

The Return (2024) is a drama directed by Uberto Pasolini, featuring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. Adapted by Edward Bond, John Collee, and Pasolini, the film reimagines the final chapters of Homer’s Odyssey.

Years after the Trojan War, Odysseus struggles to return home, only to find his kingdom weakened and his family under immense pressure. Penelope resists demands to remarry, while Telemachus comes of age amid turmoil.

This modern take focuses on themes of family and identity, with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche giving performances that convey the emotional weight of Odysseus’s homecoming.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+

2) Odissea (1968)

The Odyssey (Italian: L’Odissea) is a 1968 European miniseries (Image via Apple TV+)

Franco Rossi directed the 1968 European miniseries adaptation of Homer’s epic, The Odyssey (Italian: L’Odissea).

After years away at war, Odysseus returns to Ithaca to find his kingdom in decline and his family under pressure. Penelope faces mounting demands to choose a suitor, while Telemachus struggles with his role as heir.

The 1968 Italian miniseries is regarded as a distinguished adaptation of The Odyssey, marked by its grandeur and striking visuals. Its scale and performances render Homer’s world vividly for audiences across generations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) The Odyssey (1997)

The Odyssey is a 1997 miniseries based on Homer’s epic (Image via Apple TV+)

The Odyssey is a 1997 American TV miniseries adaptation of Homer’s epic, directed by Andrei Konchalovsky.

After the Trojan War, Odysseus angers Poseidon and faces years of trials, battling monsters and journeying to the Underworld, while Penelope fends off suitors and Telemachus searches for his father.

Shipwrecked and trapped by Calypso, Odysseus is finally freed and aided by the gods to return home. Disguised, he wins Penelope’s contest, slays the suitors with Telemachus, and reclaims his place as king of Ithaca.

This TV miniseries is one of the most popular adaptations, known for its star-studded cast, and cinematic retelling of Odysseus’s trials against gods and monsters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) Ulysses (1954)

Ulysses (Italian: Ulisse) is a 1954 fantasy-adventure movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Ulysses (Italian: Ulisse) is a 1954 fantasy-adventure film based on Homer’s epic, directed by Mario Camerini with contributions from Franco Brusati and Mario Bava.

In Ithaca, Queen Penelope struggles to resist a crowd of suitors pressuring her to remarry while her son Telemachus searches for his long-absent father, Ulysses.

A shipwrecked man with no memory washes ashore in a foreign land, where he is welcomed by royalty and slowly recalls his identity. His journey spans monsters, enchantments, and vengeful gods as he longs to return home and reclaim his place.

Kirk Douglas’s Ulysses is a standout mid-century classic that unites myth and Hollywood charisma.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) The Odyssey (1992)

The Odyssey is a Canadian children’s fantasy TV series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Odyssey is a Canadian children’s fantasy-adventure TV series that aired in half-hour episodes on CBC Television from 1992 to 1994.

After a fall leaves 11-year-old Jay in a coma, he awakens in a strange world where children rule and adults are unknown. With the help of new friends, he embarks on a mysterious journey that resembles his struggles in the real world, while his family and doctors attempt to bring him back.

This Canadian series reimagines the myth as a children’s fantasy about courage and imagination, with inventive world-building that makes it a hidden gem.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.

