"revives old arguments": Julia Roberts slams critics as her new film After the Hunt faces fierce backlash

Julia Roberts defended her new film, After the Hunt, during a press conference at the 2025 Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2025, where the star addressed questions about the movie’s treatment of sexual misconduct, cancel culture, and the #MeToo movement.

The psychological thriller, directed by Luca Guadagnino, follows a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a crossroads when her star student (Ayo Edebiri) accuses a colleague (Andrew Garfield) of misconduct. As the professor supports her mentee while grappling with personal loyalties, a secret from her past threatens to come to light.

The film, which premiered out of competition on August 29, 2025, immediately sparked discussion among festivalgoers. According to Variety, one journalist noted during the press conference that the movie had “caused controversy” among festivalgoers, as they think it “revives old arguments” about whether women always believe and support other women who make accusations of sexual assault.

Although Roberts didn't directly respond to the question but she later emphasized that:

''Not to be disagreeable, because it’s not in my nature,” Roberts said with a laugh, “but the thing you said that I love is it ‘revives old arguments.’ I don’t think it’s just reviving an argument of women being pitted against each other or not supporting each other. There are a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated that creates conversation.”

After the Hunt: Addressing the controversy

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Amazon MGM Studios)

Sharing the background of the movie, Roberts addressed these concerns at the press conference as reported by Variety. She continued, highlighting that sparking dialogue was central to the film’s purpose:

“The best part of your question is that you all came out of the theater talking about it. That’s how we wanted it to feel. You realize what you believe in strongly because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome.”

Roberts also emphasized that the film was intended as a character-driven study rather than a statement.

“We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation.”

After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino supported Roberts’ approach, framing the film as an exploration of conflicting perspectives rather than ideology.

''It’s how we see the clash of truths and what is the boundary of these truths together. It’s not about making a manifesto to revive old-fashioned values.”

Despite the serious discussion, there were lighter moments during the press conference. Roberts playfully asked her co-stars to open their cans of water simultaneously so the sound would not disrupt the conversation.

About After the Hunt

After the Hunt is a psychological thriller directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett. The film stars Julia Roberts as Alma, a college professor whose life is thrown into turmoil when a colleague faces a sexual assault allegation, compelling her to confront long-buried secrets from her past.

The ensemble cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny. The movie is filmed at locations such as London and Cambridge University. The production wrapped in August 2024, featuring cinematography by Malik Hassan Sayeed and a score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. After the Hunt premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2025, and is scheduled for theatrical release on October 10, 2025.

