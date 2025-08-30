Is The Thursday Murder Club getting a sequel? Details explored

The Thursday Murder Club, a crime comedy film directed by Chris Columbus based on the novel of the same title published in 2020 by Richard Osman. It follows a group of elderly amateur sleuths who investigate a murder in their local community. The film premiered with a limited cinema release on August 22, and a global streaming release by Netflix on August 28, 2025.

Ad

The book series continues across multiple installments, raising questions about whether Netflix will adapt further stories featuring Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron, and Ibrahim and release a sequel.

At present, Netflix and Amblin Entertainment have not yet made an official announcement regarding a sequel to The Thursday Murder Club. In an August 2025 interview with PA Media, director Chris Columbus indicated that discussions about continuing the story are ongoing, though no decisions have been finalized. He noted that any sequel would likely depend on audience response to the first film, stating:

Ad

Trending

''It's all based on how many people watch the film over the first weekend, and we will know in about 10 days if we're making a sequel. I don't want to speak for everyone else, but I would come back in a second."

The Thursday Murder Club: Cast members open to returning for a sequel

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The movie features Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie in lead roles, with David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver in supporting roles. Several cast members have expressed interest in reprising their roles if a sequel is made. Helen Mirren, who plays Elizabeth, commented in a recent interview with Radio Times:

Ad

“"[I’d do another] in a nanosecond, and it would be the team getting back together, which would be great. We did have a wonderful time shooting this. So all of us would jump at the chance, quite honestly.”

Celia Imrie, who portrays Joyce, also said the experience of filming the first installment had been memorable, telling PA Media:

Ad

“We all would, but we’re superstitious and we don’t want to spook things, but that’s a testament to how much we all had an unforgettable time, an unforgettable summer, it was, really.''

About The Thursday Murder Club

Ad

The Thursday Murder Club's screenplay is written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. The film follows four retirees who form the Thursday Murder Club, meeting weekly at their retirement village to discuss unsolved crimes. Their meetings take a serious turn when a resident is found dead.

The team, comprising Elizabeth, a retired spy; Joyce, a retired nurse; Ron, a retired leader of a trade union; and Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist, applies their skills to examine the case. Through observation and team effort, they have been able to identify clues that others have missed, showing both resourcefulness and intelligence.

Ad

Initially, Ol Parker was set to write and direct a film adaptation of Richard Osman’s debut novel The Thursday Murder Club for Amblin Entertainment, with Jennifer Todd producing and Osman serving as executive producer. In April 2024, Chris Columbus took over as writer, co-producer, and director, and the project was acquired by Netflix.

Also read: Did Emma Stone really shave her head for the upcoming Bugonia film? Details explored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More