The Thursday Murder Club: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Thursday Murder Club is a crime comedy directed by Chris Columbus and scripted by Katy Brand. Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Osman, the film began streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2025, after its limited theatrical release on August 22, 2025.
The plot revolves around four quirky seniors who live in Coopers Chase, a luxurious retirement home. The quartet, comprising Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Celia Imrie), meets weekly to investigate cold cases.
After a local real estate developer is found dead, the club finds itself thrown in the middle of a legitimate investigation. Joyce, a retired nurse; Ron, a retired union leader; Ibrahim, a psychiatrist; and Elizabeth, a former spy, all use special skills to deceive the local police and solve the case.
The main cast of The Thursday Murder Club
1) Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best
Helen Mirren plays Elizabeth Best in The Thursday Murder Club. She is the leader of the titular group and a sharp, mysterious former spy. She is the brains behind the club's investigations, with a sharp sense of humor and a talent for gathering data. Elizabeth is a brave and practical woman who uses her contacts and previous expertise to solve the riddles of Coopers Chase.
Where you've seen her: An Academy Award recipient, Helen Mirren's breakout performance was as Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison in the television series Prime Suspect. The English actor's roles often involve playing influential, real-life figures, such as her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen (2006). Her other notable appearances include the title character in the miniseries Elizabeth I (2005).
2) Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie
Pierce Brosnan plays Ron Ritchie, a former trade union leader dubbed "the real comedian of the gang." Known as "Red Ron" for his militant activities, he is a passionate West Ham United football supporter with a heart of gold and a knack for drama. He employs his expertise in people and power dynamics to support the club's investigations.
Where you've seen him: Brosnan is most famous for his role as the fifth cinematic James Bond, a character he played in four films from 1995 to 2002, beginning with GoldenEye. His other famous roles include the former Prime Minister in the political thriller The Ghost Writer, the singing love interest in Mamma Mia!, and the dapper art thief in The Thomas Crown Affair.
3) Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif
Ben Kingsley portrays Ibrahim Arif, a former psychiatrist and a kind, thoughtful member of The Thursday Murder Club. He usually serves as the "glue" that keeps the group together. Ibrahim uses his professional experience to investigate suspects and motives, being a skilled observer of human behavior. He is quiet but brilliant, and the club's investigations greatly benefit from his inputs.
Where you've seen him: Ben Kingsley's breakthrough role was his Oscar-winning performance as the title character in the 1982 film Gandhi. The English actor's other noteworthy roles include those of the mysterious psychiatrist Dr. Cawley in Shutter Island, the frightening gangster Don Logan in Sexy Beast, and the sympathetic accountant Itzhak Stern in Schindler's List.
4) Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft
Celia Imrie plays Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse who is the newest and most modest member of the club. Joyce initially appears friendly and talkative. However, underneath her gentle persona lies a shrewd and compassionate mind. She uses her medical expertise and observational skills to verify facts that others in the group often overlook.
Where you've seen her: Imrie is widely recognized for her role as the gossipy Una Alconbury in the Bridget Jones film series. The British actress also played a major character in the famous comedy Calendar Girls, where she was one of several women who created a charity calendar featuring themselves in the nude.
Supporting cast of The Thursday Murder Club
Below are all the supporting cast in the film:
- Naomi Ackie as Donna de Freitas
- Daniel Mays as DCI Chris Hudson
- Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Bogdan
- Tom Ellis as Jason
- Jonathan Pryce as Stephen
- David Tennant as Ian Ventham
- Geoff Bell as Tony Curran
- Paul Freeman as John
- Richard E. Grant as Bobby Tanner
- Ingrid Oliver as Joanna
- Joseph Marcell as Father Mackie
- Martin Bishop as Bernard
- Ruth Sheen as Aunt Maud
- Susan Kirkby as Penny
- Shane David-Joseph as Desk Sergeant Faisal
- David Garlick as PC Taylor
- Gary Bates as PC Griffiths
- Will Stevens as Peter Mercer
- Russell Barnett as Bobby's Henchman
- Nic Lamont as Woman on Bus
- Everly Klann as Little Girl on Bus
- Jarreau Antoine as First A.D. - Ice Rink
- Vanessa Bauer as Jason's Ice-Skating Partner
- Alicia Ameya as Florist Assistant
- Darren Richardson as Lawyer (Voice Over)
- Elizabeth Knowelden as Local Radio Newscaster
- Richenda Carey as Coopers Chase Resident - Marjorie
- Stan Pretty as Coopers Chase Resident - Colin
- David Burton as Coopers Chase Resident - George
- Sonia Elliman as Coopers Chase Resident - Gertrude
- Rashford Angus as Coopers Chase Resident - Alfred
- Anah Ruddy as Coopers Chase Resident - Barbara
- Jacqueline Clarke as Coopers Chase Resident - Rose
The Thursday Murder Club is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.