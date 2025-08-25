  • home icon
When will The Thursday Murder Club premiere? Release date, cast details and more

By Sakshi Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 15:54 GMT
A still from The Thursday Murder Club (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The Thursday Murder Club is a much-anticipated British movie based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Richard Osman. Directed by Chris Columbus, this crime comedy features a stellar ensemble cast to tell the tale of four seniors who turn their nosiness into a detective business.

The Thursday Murder Club premiered on August 21, 2025, in London. It was then released in select cinemas on August 22, and is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix from August 28. With a screenplay written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote, the movie features a star cast led by veteran actors Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.

also-read-trending Trending

When to watch The Thursday Murder Club and who stars in it?

The Thursday Murder Club premiered on August 21, 2025, at London's Leicester Square, before releasing in 30 select cinemas the following day. The movie is set to release on Netflix on August 28, 2025, worldwide.

The ensemble cast includes Helen Mirren as retired spy Elizabeth Best, Pierce Brosnan as retired union leader Ron Ritchie, Ben Kingsley as retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif, and Celia Imrie as retired nurse Joyce Meadowcroft. The supporting cast includes David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver.

What the movie is about and more production details

The Thursday Murder Club follows the lives of four retired residents in a peaceful English retirement village who get together weekly to talk about unsolved murders. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron, and Ibrahim bring their own working experiences and individual styles to the group.

However, an intellectual exercise turns into a real-life investigation when a local property developer is murdered, drawing the group into an ongoing police investigation. As the four go deeper, they reveal secret ties, ancient resentments, and lethal secrets within their community.

A still from The Thursday Murder Club (Image via Netflix Tudum)
Elizabeth draws on her spy training to track down leads that others may miss, and Joyce employs her gut instincts from her practical nurse's training. Meanwhile, Ron contributes his oratory skills as a union organizer, and Ibrahim uses his psychiatrist's understanding of human psychology. They become an unlikely but potent team, frequently discovering evidence the police miss.

The entry of PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie) and DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays) brings both help and tension, since the professionals are dubious whether they should treat the retirees as sources of assistance or as a hindrance.

The investigation becomes progressively more risky with every move, and the team is pushed to accept the risks of interfering with a murder case. In spite of the dangers, their resolve and unexpected wit propel them forward.

The production of The Thursday Murder Club started when Amblin Entertainment, established by Steven Spielberg, acquired the rights to Osman's novel in 2020. The production was then delayed, before Chris Columbus came on the project as writer, co-producer, and director in 2024. Netflix subsequently joined as a global distributor.

Filming commenced in June 2024 at Shepperton Studios and concluded in September of the same year.

The Thursday Murder Club will be available on Netflix to stream from 28 August 2025.

