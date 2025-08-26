Professor T season 4 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Professor T season 4 returns, bringing six new, riveting episodes following the previous season's shocking finale. Picking up six months from the events of the previous season, the new installment of the hit British crime drama will be about what happened after DS Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) died and how it affects the people left behind, especially the titular Professor Tempest (Ben Miller).

But as the team grapples with grief, other subplots continue to develop, from romances and unexpected alliances to new musical interests and a new wave of dangerous criminal mysteries plaguing Cambridge. While Naomi won't be returning in season 4 after her character died, Ben Miller will be back with most of the season 3 regulars.

Along with new plot twists and crime mysteries, Professor T season 4 also brings a couple of new faces into the fold.

Who plays who in Professor T season 4?

Ben Miller as Professor Jasper Tempest

Ben Miller plays Professor Tempest (Image via PBS)

Comedian and actor Ben Miller returns as the titular criminology lecturer, Professor Jasper Tempest. His crime-solving world crumbled at the end of season 3 after Lisa's death, which will continue to haunt him in the new season, while more crime mysteries need his focus, but he's trying to avoid the police at all costs.

Miller is a BAFTA winner and is known for TV shows like Suspect and Austin. He also starred as Lord Featherington in the first season of the period drama Bridgerton and was also in The Armstrong and Miller Show and Primeval. In movies, he was Colonel Lancaster in Paddington 2 and Bough in Johnny English and Johnny English Strikes Again.

Barney White as DS Dan Winters

Barney White plays DS Winters (Image via PBS)

Returning actor Barney White will reprise his role as DS Dan Winters in Professor T season 4. Like Professor Tempest, he's riddled with the grief of losing Lisa, with whom he worked closely in the previous season. But while the professor is avoiding any police-related work, Dan is throwing himself into solving crime mysteries.

White appeared in a dozen TV shows in varying capacities, including Masters of the Air and The Couple Next Door. Recently, he starred as Mickey Carlyle in the Hallmark Mystery movie Mystery Island: Play for Keeps.

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest

Frances de la Tour plays Adelaide (Image via PBS)

British actress Frances de la Tour returns to television in Professor T season 4 as Professor Tempest's mother, Adelaide. She's often described as an eccentric, overbearing, and scene-stealing, but also a protective mother figure to the professor, and was involved in the child trauma he experienced from when his father died. In season 4, Adelaide might find some new romantic prospects.

The 81-year-old actress starred as Madame Olympe Maxime in two Harry Potter movies, The Goblet of Fire and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. She can also be seen in Alice in Wonderland, Hugo, Trap for Cinderella, Into the Woods as the Giant, Mr. Holmes, and Enola Holmes.

Juliet Stevenson as Dr. Helena Goldberg

Juliet Stevenson plays Dr. Goldberg (Image via PBS)

English actress Juliet Stevenson joins the returning cast members in Professor T season 4, reprising her role as Dr. Helena Goldberg. She's Professor Tempest's therapist, and in the new season, she will be the key person to help him face back up to his police work to help the team solve complex mysteries. Like for Adelaide, there could be some romantic thing happening for Helena in season 4.

Stevenson is a Primetime Emmy-nominated actress known for movies Truly Madly Deeply, Bend It Like Beckham, Marple, and Emma. Recently, she starred in the TV series A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Deal, and King & Conqueror.

Sunetra Sarker as DI Maiya Goswami

Sunetra Sarker plays DI Goswami (Image via PBS)

English actress and producer Sunetra Sarker joined the British crime drama in season 3, and she will be returning in Professor T season 4 as DI Maiya Goswami. She takes charge of the police force alongside DS Dan Winters and will be a familiar face throughout the crime-solving plot of the new season.

Sarker is a familiar face on television because of TV shows like Brookside, The Chase, The Bay, Desperate Measures, and Ackley Bridge. But, she became a household name for starring as Zoe Hanna in the long-running BBC medical drama Casualty. She joined the show during its 22nd to its 32nd seasons.

Rhian Blundell as DC Chloe Highsmith

Rhian Blundell plays DC Highsmith (Image via PBS)

Actress Rhian Blundell is a new addition to the cast of Professor T season 4. Ironically, she's also a new addition to Professor Tempest's team as he returns to police work after months away. She's a new hire forced to acclimate to the team as they tackle tricky cases after another in the wake of a tragedy.

Blundell is a fairly new face as an onscreen actress. She previously starred in the 2021 action about an alcoholic misfit, Nobody Girl, and was a regular cast member in Peacock's supernatural fantasy Vampire Academy.

Additional cast and characters in the series

Douglas Reith as the Dean

Sarah Woodward as Ingrid Snares

Zoë Wanamaker as Zelda Radclyffe

Sharon Verdegem as Soco

Michael Lumsdem as Bob Winters

Nicholas Jones as Peter Snares

Silas Carson as Lyndon Collins

Kathryn Pogson as Imelda

Kerry Bennett as Lydia Birdsong

What is Professor T season 4 all about?

Professor T season 4 will pick up after the tragic finale of the previous season, with Lisa's passing. Her death will be like a dark cloud hovering over the team, especially for Professor Tempest and DS Dan Winters. However, the two of them will deal with the tragedy their own way.

Season 4 will see Professor Tempest steering clear of police work and exploring a "new musical pursuit." Meanwhile, Dan will try to drown his grief in crime mystery-solving. But besides police work, as a new crime wave befalls Cambridge, Professor T season 4 will also bring some exciting new subplots for the rest of the characters, like a romantic pursuit for Adelaide.

Professor T season 4 episode 1 is now streaming on the PBS app. New episodes drop every week on Sundays at 8:00 pm ET on the local PBS channel, the PBS app, and the PBS Masterpiece channel. Meanwhile, all six episodes of the season are now available to watch on demand for PBS Passport members.

