Where was The Thursday Murder Club filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Released on August 22, 2025, The Thursday Murder Club is a British crime comedy film directed by Chris Columbus, based on Richard Osman's novel of the same name. The film features Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, a retired spy; Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist; Pierce Brosnan as Ron, a former union leader; and Celia Imrie as Joyce, a retired nurse, among others.

The film follows an unlikely group of friends living in a luxurious retirement village. They have a strange hobby of gathering once a week as "The Thursday Murder Club" to solve old, unsolved crimes. When a vicious murder occurs right outside their door, their peaceful hobby is completely shattered.

The amateur detectives find themselves in the middle of their first live investigation, using their combined unique skills to outwit the police and catch a killer. The Thursday Murder Club was filmed in various locations across England, including Hertfordshire, Berkshire, and Buckinghamshire, with sets also built at Shepperton Studios in Surrey.

The Thursday Murder Club filming locations explored

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The film adaptation of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club came to life through several quintessentially English locations. Although the Coopers Chase retirement village in the novel is set in Kent, the film's production team chose several places in England, mainly in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, and Berkshire.

Englefield House in Berkshire, an Elizabethan house that served as the backdrop for the retirement village's elegant exteriors, dining room, and library, was the primary filming location for the lavish Coopers Chase. At this site, the team also built a cemetery and a key Jigsaw Room set.

Aldbury, Hertfordshire, which was converted into the fictional community of Fairhaven, served as the location for the village scenes in the film. The small police station was located outside the village hall. The indoor pool where Ron's aquarobics lesson is held is one of the interior scenes of Coopers Chase that were shot at Gaddesden Place, another location in Hertfordshire.

The Thursday Murder Club (Image via Netflix)

Major scenes were also filmed in Buckinghamshire, such as the key meeting scene at Little Missenden's The Red Lion pub. Beaconsfield was also used for production. In addition to these locations, the film's exquisite production design is showcased by numerous interior sets, such as the Coopers Chase apartments and the police station, which were built at Shepperton Studios in Surrey.

Chris Columbus directed the film, and it was a joint production between Netflix and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. The production ran from June to September 2024. Released theatrically in select theatres, the film will be available on Netflix starting August 28, 2025.

What is The Thursday Murder Club about?

The Thursday Murder Club is a crime comedy that follows four friends living in a peaceful, posh retirement village, who gather to solve murder cases for fun; a hobby which abruptly is interuppted when an actual murder happens on their doorstep.

With their combined special talents —those of a former spy, a nurse, a union member, and a psychiatrist —the group of an unusual amateur investigators try to outsmart the police and identify the murderer amid an ongoing investigation.

The Thrusday Murder Club will stream on Netflix from August 28, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

