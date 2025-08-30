Lola Tung and Nico Parker are all set to star in Osgood Perkins' upcoming film, The Young People

Lola Tung and Nico Parker are set to star in Osgood Perkins' upcoming film, The Young People. The production is expected to start in Vancouver later this year, and the project is a part of Perkins' agreement with distributor Neon. Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will co-produce the film under Perkins' Phobos label.

Ad

The film is already gaining attention for its fusion of new talent and genre, despite the plot details remaining under wraps. According to Neon, the movie is set to be released in theatres in 2026, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated film premieres of the year.

Lola Tung and Nico Parker lead Osgood Perkins’ next feature, The Young People

Lola Tung at the Prime Book Club Live (Image via Getty)

The Young People is the first film under a recently established first-look agreement between the independent film powerhouse Neon and Osgood Perkins' production company Phobos. This collaboration suggests that the film will possibly lean into the psychologically rich filmmaking style for which Perkins is celebrated.

Ad

Trending

Neon, which is recognized for its projects like Parasite and Titane, is a perfect match for Perkins, whose works, such as The Monkey and Longlegs, show a unique, frequently frightening storytelling style. The casting of Lola Tung and Nico Parker is a significant highlight for the upcoming film.

Both actresses are rising stars, bringing with them a blend of fresh talent and growing recognition. The American actress Lola Tung is best known for her role as Belly Conklin in the wildly popular Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Based on Jenny Han's best-selling books, this role catapulted Tung into the public spotlight and proved her ability to depict complex emotional storylines.

Ad

Nico Parker at the "How To Train Your Dragon" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival (Image via Getty)

On the other hand, the British actress Nico Parker has rapidly established a remarkable career in both television and movies. She played Milly Farrier, a main character in the 2019 live-action version of Disney's Dumbo. More recently, Parker garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Sarah Miller in the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us.

Ad

The Young People combines Osgood Perkins' distinctive directing approach with the developing talents of Lola Tung and Nico Parker. Perkins has made a name for himself in the horror genre with an array of projects that portrays a unique, dark, and frequently unsettling style. His work as a writer and director is characterized by a focus on psychological dread and a slow-paced approach, rather than jump scares.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More