7 horror movies to watch if you liked ‘Weapons’

Weapons (2025) is an American mystery horror movie from Zach Cregger, who directed, wrote, produced, and co-scored the film. Its cast includes Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Ad

The story centers on a baffling case in Maybrook, Pennsylvania, where 17 children from the same class disappear on a single night, seemingly taken by an unseen force.

Left behind, their teacher Justine Gandy becomes a figure of suspicion as she confronts eerie visions, hidden connections, and a mysterious woman linked to the vanishings.

If viewers enjoyed Weapons for its mix of mystery, paranoia, and supernatural dread, these films offer the same unsettling unease, with hidden forces, shocking twists, and ordinary lives spiraling into the unknown.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of seven horror movies to watch if viewers liked Weapons.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Longlegs, and 6 other horror movies to watch if viewers liked Weapons

1) Barbarian (2022)

Barbarian is a horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger (Image via Apple TV+)

Barbarian (2022) is an American horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger in his solo debut, starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long.

Ad

The story follows a young woman who arrives at a Detroit rental home, only to find it already occupied by another guest. What begins as an uncomfortable situation soon spirals into a nightmare as she uncovers hidden rooms and sinister secrets lurking within the house.

Like Weapons, Barbarian thrives on shocking revelations and hidden terrors, pulling its characters into a nightmare shaped by forces they don’t fully understand.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+

Ad

2) Longlegs (2024)

Longlegs is a horror thriller written and directed by Osgood Perkins (Image via Apple TV+)

Longlegs (2024) is a U.S. horror thriller from writer-director Osgood Perkins, starring Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage.

Ad

Set in the 1990s, the film blends crime investigation with supernatural dread, earning acclaim for its chilling atmosphere. The story centers on FBI agent Lee Harker as she investigates a series of gruesome family murders in Oregon, all tied to cryptic letters signed “Longlegs.”

As she digs deeper, Harker uncovers unsettling links between the killer’s occult practices and her own past, drawing her into a nightmarish battle that threatens those closest to her.

Ad

Both Longlegs and Weapons blur the line between crime investigation and supernatural dread, building mysteries where unseen forces hold disturbing power.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu,

3) Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is a supernatural psychological horror drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Hereditary (2018) is a supernatural psychological horror drama that marked Ari Aster’s debut as both writer and director.

Ad

Starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne, the film mixes family tragedy with disturbing supernatural elements, marking Aster’s debut as a new voice in horror.

The story follows Annie Graham and her family as they struggle with grief after the death of her enigmatic mother. Soon, strange and unsettling events reveal long-buried secrets, pulling the family into a web of dark forces that threaten to consume them.

Ad

Hereditary shares with Weapons an unsettling exploration of grief and sinister forces lurking beneath the surface of everyday life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max

4) The Monkey (2025)

The Monkey is a dark comedy horror film (Image via Apple TV+)

The Monkey (2025) is a dark horror comedy by Osgood Perkins, adapted from Stephen King’s 1980 short story.

Ad

The movie stars Theo James in a dual role as twin brothers, alongside Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood.

The story follows two brothers whose lives are overshadowed by a cursed toy monkey linked to a trail of disturbing deaths. As they grow older, they must face the terrifying legacy of the object and the devastating impact it continues to have on their family.

Ad

Like Weapons, The Monkey confronts how cursed objects and unseen influences ripple across generations, binding characters to a dark fate.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu

5) Us (2019)

Lupita Nyong’o in the psychological horror movie Us (Image via Apple TV+)

Us (2019) is a psychological horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker.

Ad

The story centers on Adelaide Wilson and her family, whose lives change when they are confronted by their sinister doppelgangers, known as the “Tethered.” Adelaide’s trauma begins with a disturbing childhood encounter at a boardwalk funhouse, an experience that continues to haunt her into adulthood.

Years later, while on vacation with her family, those fears resurface when their doubles emerge, forcing the Wilsons into a terrifying fight for survival as a hidden, far-reaching plan begins to unfold.

Ad

Us and Weapons echo each other in how they reveal sinister doubles and hidden systems that manipulate ordinary lives into terrifying scenarios.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

6) Cabin in the Woods (2011)

The Cabin in the Woods is a comedy-horror film (Image via Apple TV+)

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) is a comedy-horror film directed by Drew Goddard in his debut and co-written with Joss Whedon.

Ad

The ensemble cast includes Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins, and Bradley Whitford.

The film follows a group of college students whose weekend trip spirals into terror as they encounter monsters orchestrated by an underground facility. What begins as a typical getaway soon turns into a deadly trap, with the friends caught in a web of manipulation by hidden technicians.

As supernatural horrors close in, they discover their ordeal is part of a larger, sinister design with consequences that reach far beyond the cabin itself.

Ad

Both Cabin in the Woods and Weapons peel back the curtain on manipulation, exposing how people are pawns in a larger, horrifying design.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix

7) Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a black comedy horror film (Image via Apple TV+)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) is a satirical horror comedy directed by Halina Reijn, with a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe based on a story by Kristen Roupenian.

Ad

The ensemble cast features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson.

It centers on a group of wealthy friends who gather for a stormy night of partying and decide to play a murder-in-the-dark style game that takes a dangerous turn. As the hurricane rages outside, paranoia and mistrust take hold inside the mansion. Secrets, rivalries, and personal grudges erupt, blurring the line between game and reality.

Ad

What begins as entertainment spirals into chaos, leaving the friends to confront both betrayal and deadly consequences.

Like Weapons, Bodies Bodies Bodies explores paranoia and deadly consequences when hidden truths come to light in an intense setting.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

Weapons is now playing in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More