7 Action Thrillers to Watch if You Loved Welcome to Sudden Death

Welcome to Sudden Death stands as a prime example of explosive action cinema. This 2020 thriller brings non-stop excitement and combat sequences to viewers.

Ad

The premise of the movie follows Jesse Freeman (portrayed by Michael Jai White), a security guard who must save his children during a deadly hostage situation at a basketball arena. Michael delivers a powerful martial arts scene and dramatic moments. The film blends explosive action sequences and family drama.

Welcome to Sudden Death examines themes of personal sacrifice and parental stress. The narrative unfolds in real-time, creating fast pacing throughout. The ensemble cast in the movie includes Gillian White and Gary Deniels, who add depth to the story.

Ad

Trending

The movie keeps the audience on the edge with its hand-to-hand combat mixed with chase sequences and gunfights, for fans of Welcome to Sudden Death appreciate its straightforward approach to action storytelling and family-centered motivation.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

Die Hard, Lockout, The Raid: Redemption, and four other action thrillers to watch if you liked Welcome to Sudden Death

1) Hard Target

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie delivers relentless action in the streets of New Orleans. The story's premise follows Chance Boudreauz (portrayed by Claude Van Damme), a drifter who helps a woman looking for her missing father.

Ad

The search reveals a deadly hunting game where rich men pay to hunt homeless veterans for fun. Emil Fouchon (portrayed by Lance Henriksen) is the main villain who runs this twisted operation. The movie features extreme chase sequences and suspense.

Van Damme displays his martial arts skills while escaping from armed men. The film includes motorcycle stunts and explosive set pieces.The movie includes explosive set pieces and motorcycle stunts.

The director John Woo brings his signature style to American entertainment. The movie blends hand-to-hand combat effectively. Like Welcome to Sudden Death, it features a main lead protecting others from extreme criminals.

Ad

2) Olympus Has Fallen

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Olympus Has Fallen presents a thriller set in Washington D.C. Gerard Butler stars as Mike Banning, a former Secret Service agent who must protect the President.

Ad

The story's premise follows North Korean terrorists taking over the White House during a diplomatic meeting. The attackers hold the President and his staff hostage in a bunker. President Benjamin Asher remains resistant under captivity.

Morgan Freeman is featured as Speaker Truman, who assumes leadership in the short term. The movie demonstrates intense firefights throughout the corridors of the White House. Mike utilizes combat skills and stealth to attack the terrorists.

Ad

The film features patriotic themes and intense action sequences. Like Welcome to Sudden Death, it involves a solo hero fighting overwhelming attackers in a hostage situation.

Olympus Has Fallen is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Die Hard

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This action thriller revolutionized the genre with its specific, centered approach. The premise follows John McClane (portrayed by Bruce Willis), a New York police officer visiting Los Angeles for Christmas. German terrorists led by Hans Gruber take control of Nakatomi Plaza during a company party.

Ad

McClane's wife, Holly, works for the company and becomes a hostage. The protagonist must navigate the building while avoiding being detected by the criminals. Alan Rickman portrays the villainous Gruber and delivers a memorable performance.

The terrorists plan to steal bearer bonds from the confidential vault of the company. McClane uses wit and improvisation to survive encounters wth enemies. The movie takes place entirely in a restricted part of the skyscraper during one night.

Ad

The clever dialogue and explosive sequences define the film's sequence. Like Welcome to Sudden Death, it features a regular person thrust into unprecedentedly dangerous circumstances.

Die Hard is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Raid: Redemption

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie offers intense martial arts action within a confined modern setting. The story's premise follows an Indonesian special forces team raiding a Jakarta building led by crime lord Tama Riyadi. Rama, a rookie officer, becomes separated from his unit.

Ad

The building houses risky criminals and drug dealers on every floor. Rama must fight his way through several levels to survive the mission. The movie showcases Indonesian martial art Pencak Silat in extreme fight scenes.

Yayan Ruhian is a ruthless enforcer who enjoys hand-to-hand combat. The film features minimal dialogue, mainly focusing on the action choreographer. Additionally, stairwells and Narrow hallways of the building transform into battlegrounds for intense confrontations.

The director Gareth Evans creates a claustrophobic tension throughout the building. The protagonist encounters overwhelming numbers of enemies while trying to complete his task, similar to Welcome to Sudden Death themes.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Lockout

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Lockout blends science fiction elements with prison break action thriller concepts. The story's premise follows Snow, a government agent framed for espionage charges. The President's daughter, Emilie, visits a maximum security prison for a humanitarian project. However, she is attacked by violent inmates, and Snow receives an offer to rescue Emilie for his freedom.

Ad

The movie includes chase scenes through the prison corridors and maintenance areas. Like Welcome to Sudden Death, it involves rescuing family members from a hostage situation in a confined setting.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Assault on Precinct 13

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie presents a captivating scenario within a Detroit police station. Jake Roenick (portrayed by Ethan Hawke) is a sergeant working at a part of the station scheduled for closure.

Ad

An evil crime boss named Marion Bishop is scheduled to transfer to another facility during a snowstorm. Some criminals and corrupt police officers surround the vicinity to kill Bishop before his trial. Roenick must protect the other civilians and Bishop trapped inside the station.

The attackers cut all means of communication to isolate the building. Defenders have limited weapons and ammunition to fight the number of attackers.

The movie features gunfights and physical combats in offices, corridors, and holding cells throughout the precinct. Roenick forms an unlikely team with criminals to survive the night-long attack. The movie shares Welcome to Sudden Death's themes of ordinary people fighting professional assassins in confined places.

Ad

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7)Taken

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows a father's burning desperation to rescue his kidnapped daughter overseas. Bryan Mills (portrayed by Liam Neeson), a former CIA operative with specialized combat training, learns that human traffickers are abducting his daughter, Kim.

Ad

Mills employs his particular set of skills to track down the kidnappers through criminal networks. The main lead systematically finishes the criminal organizations involved in the trafficking syndicate.

The film depicts tough interrogation techniques and combat scenes in various Paris locations. Mills tackles time pressure as traffickers plan to sell his daughter as fast as they can. Similar to Welcome to Sudden Death, it features a protagonist willing to resort to extreme violence to save family members.

Ad

These are the seven action thrillers to watch if you liked Welcome to Sudden Death. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More