10 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix in September 2025

Netflix’s September 2025 lineup brings viewers a mix of films and series, from enduring classics to new releases. This month’s selection spans drama, comedy, musical, science fiction, and suspense, appealing to a variety of tastes.

Ad

From stories of personal ambition and family to thrilling adventures and mysteries, the streaming platform continues to deliver diverse content.

This month’s highlights include the music drama 8 Mile and the romantic La La Land. Thriller and suspense fans can check out Orphan Black, Wednesday, and S.W.A.T., while Japanese drama enthusiasts can enjoy Alice in Borderland season 3.

Here is a list of ten new movies and shows to stream on Netflix in September 2025.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

8 Mile, Wednesday (Season 2 Part 2), and 8 other new movies and shows to stream on Netflix in September 2025.

1) 8 Mile

8 Mile (2002) is a hip hop drama directed by Curtis Hanson (Image via Apple TV+)

8 Mile (2002) is a hip hop drama directed by Curtis Hanson, written by Scott Silver, and starring Eminem in his film debut alongside Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger, Michael Shannon, and Anthony Mackie.

Ad

Loosely inspired by Eminem’s life, 8 Mile follows Jimmy Smith Jr., aka B-Rabbit, an aspiring rapper in Detroit facing family struggles, factory work, and self-doubt. Through underground rap battles and support from friends, he finds his voice and carves out his place in hip hop.

8 Mile will start streaming on Netflix on September 1, 2025.

2) Wednesday (Season 2 Part 2)

Wednesday is a supernatural mystery comedy series (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday is a supernatural mystery comedy series based on the iconic character Wednesday Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with episodes directed by Tim Burton, it stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, who investigates a murder mystery at her new school.

Ad

After a prank leads to her expulsion, Wednesday Addams attends Nevermore Academy, where she discovers psychic powers while struggling with fitting in and clashing with authority. In season 2, she returns to hone her abilities, confront a new threat, and deal with changes at school and home.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 3.

3) French Lover

French Lover is a 2025 French romantic comedy (Image via Netflix)

French Lover is a 2025 French romantic comedy directed by Xavier Durand and starring Omar Sy, Sara Giraudeau, and Pascale Arbillot. The story centers on Dámaso Carrillo, a charismatic sound engineer who begins working on a documentary about top model Marion, played by Giraudeau.

Ad

As filming progresses, unexpected feelings emerge between Dámaso and Marion. However, with Marion already in a relationship, their growing connection leads to comedic mishaps, and emotional twists that complicate both their personal and professional lives.

The French film French Lover will release on Netflix on September 26, 2025.

4) Orphan Black (Seasons 1- 5)

Orphan Black is a Canadian sci-fi thriller series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Canadian sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black was produced by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson. The story centers on Sarah Manning, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she learns she is part of a series of genetically identical clones.

Ad

As Sarah meets her fellow clones, she becomes drawn into a web of conspiracy involving shadowy organizations, extremist groups, and the secrets behind the cloning experiment.

Orphan Black will be available on Netflix beginning September 1, 2025.

5) Amsterdam Empire

Famke Janssen stars in Amsterdam Empire (Image via Getty)

Amsterdam Empire is a new seven-part Dutch original starring Famke Janssen. Created by Nico Moolenaar, Piet Matthys, and Bart Uytdenhouwen (Undercover, Ferry), the series is directed by Jonas Govaerts and produced by Amsterdam-based Pupkin.

Ad

The story follows Jack van Doorn, founder of the Jackal coffee shop empire, who has fought rivals, criminals, and strict Dutch laws to stay on top. When his affair with a journalist is exposed, his biggest threat becomes his betrayed wife Betty (Janssen), an ex-pop diva determined to bring him down.

Amsterdam Empire premieres on Netflix on September 12.

6) S.W.A.T. (Season 8)

S.W.A.T. is an American action drama based on the 1970s series (Image via Netflix)

S.W.A.T. is an American action drama based on the 1970s series of the same name. Starring Shemar Moore, it follows Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson and his elite Special Weapons and Tactics team as they take on missions while balancing loyalty to the community and the badge in Los Angeles.

Ad

The series follows LAPD Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a South L.A. native and former Marine, as he leads a new S.W.A.T. unit, staying loyal to his team and community amid political fallout.

S.W.A.T. season 8 will arrive on Netflix on September 15.

7) Inglourious Basterds

Inglourious Basterds is a black comedy war film (Image via Apple TV+)

Inglourious Basterds (2009) is a black comedy war film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Diane Kruger, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, and Mélanie Laurent, the film reimagines World War II through an alternate history lens.

Ad

The story follows two assassination plots against the Nazi high command in occupied France: Lt. Aldo Raine’s “Basterds” and Shosanna Dreyfus, a cinema owner seeking revenge, with SS Colonel Hans Landa as their cunning adversary.

Inglourious Basterds arrives on Netflix on September 1.

8) Alice in Borderland (Season 3)

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller (Image via Netflix)

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi thriller based on Haro Aso’s manga, starring Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as allies trapped in a deserted, parallel Tokyo, forced to compete in deadly games.

Ad

The games are used to extend their "visas," which, if they expire, result in the player being executed by lasers fired from the sky. The playing cards used to denote the nature and difficulty of each game are based on French suites.

Season 3 was renewed on September 27, 2023, and is set to launch on October 25, 2025.

9) La La Land

La La Land is a musical romantic comedy-drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Damien Chazelle wrote and directed the 2016 musical romantic comedy-drama La La Land.

Ad

John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, and J. K. Simmons are among the supporting cast members. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone play a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress, respectively.

Set in Los Angeles, the story follows Mia and Seb as they chase their creative dreams, forming a bond amid clashes. Their relationship is tested, revealing a tale of love and the sacrifices of ambition.

La La Land will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 1.

Ad

10) Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman and Jude Law star in Black Rabbit, coming to Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Black Rabbit is an upcoming drama miniseries for Netflix, created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, and stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman. The series is scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2025.

Ad

The story centers on the owner of a bustling New York City hotspot (Law), whose life is turned upside down when he allows his unpredictable and chaotic brother (Bateman) back into his world.

As the brothers’ relationship rekindles, old tensions and new conflicts emerge, setting off a series of escalating dangers that threaten the club, their lives, and everything the older brother has carefully built.

Interested viewers can also look out for other Netflix releases in September, including classics like Billy Madison and Bridesmaids. Fans of family favorites can enjoy Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Shrek. Thrill-seekers can dive into Edge of Tomorrow, Escape Room, and Inside Man.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More