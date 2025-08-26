7 romance movies to watch if you loved Netflix's 'Fall for Me'

Fall for Me has surpassed the engagement record with its steamy Mediterranean dark thrillers and romance elements. The 2025 German erotic drama directed by Sherry Horamn stars Thoe Trebs and Svenja Jung. The premise of the Fall for Me follows Lilli, who visits her sister Veleria in Mallorca, only to learn about her sister's sudden engagement to a Frenchman called Manu.

She develops suspicion about Manu and starts investigating him. However, in the middle of this mission, she encounters a nightclub manager, Tom, and they start an intimate relationship. Fall for Me movie blends romance with erotic thriller, reportedly described as steamy as 365 Days and engaging as The Tinder Swindler.

This film explores themes of betrayal, passion, and dangerous romance under the Mediterranean sun. For viewers who liked Fall for Me with its elements of suspense and romance, here are seven similar films that deliver the same intoxicating blend.

Dirty Dancing, Purple Hearts, and five other romance movies to watch if you liked Fall for Me

1) 365 Days

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This Polish erotic romance sparked worldwide controversy and conversation. Laura Biel (portrayed by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) goes on a trip but gets abducted by Massimo Torricelli (portrayed by Michele Moronne), a Sicilian mafia leader.

The movie is filmed in luxurious Italian locations with spectacular coastal views. Despite the odd circumstances, Laura starts as his captive but gradually becomes attracted to Massimo. The narrative involves elements of private jets, expensive cars, designer clothes, and elite parties.

Massimo shows her the world of the elite while pursuing her romantically with high determination. The film features explicit intimate sequences throughout their relationship, as shown in Fall for Me. Laura is torn between her old life and new desires, which bring obstacles to everything. She deals with pressure from both worlds, pulling in separate directions.

The ending leaves audiences questioning Laura's future happiness and final choice. Much like Fall for Me, the dangerous attraction in this movie drives the entire narrative.

This erotic romance is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) After

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie is based on Anna Todd's bestselling book. The film centers on college freshman Tessa Young (Josephine Langford), who meets a mysterious boy named Hardin Scott at university.

Their relationship starts as an evil bet but evolves into undeniable feelings as shown in Fall for Me. Tessa already has a stable relationship with her high school boyfriend Noah, who represents security. Hardin represents everything her mother warned her against in a partner.

He drinks heavily, has tattoos, and acts in a rebellious manner with hidden secrets. Tessa finds herself drawn to his dangerous charm despite the red flags. Their relationship becomes passionate and intense in no time, and changes both characters completely. However, Hardin's past trauma affects his ability to trust and love others.

Tessa is left to decide between passion and safety while navigating academic pressure. Family expectations clash with her developing feelings for Hardin throughout. Like Fall for Me, the narrative shows how attraction can override rational thinking.

After is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Fifty Shades of Grey

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows Anastasia Steele (portrayed by Dakota Johnson), a literature student, who interviews a businessman, Christian Grey (portrayed by Jamie Dornan).

Their relationship starts on a professional note but quickly turns steamy and complex. Christian introduces Anastaisa to his world of control and wealth. He owns various businesses and lives in luxury penthouses.

Anastasia comes from a modest background and feels overwhelmed by his lifestyle. Christian reveals he has specific romantic preferences that challenge Anastasia. She must learn about his world while maintaining her individuality. The story follows their complex romantic negotiations and struggle between surrender and dominance, as shown in Fall for Me.

Fifty Shades of Grey is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Kissing Booth 3

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The third installment of the popular Netflix trilogy features Joey King as Elle, as she is torn choosing between Harvard with boyfriend Noah or Berkeley with best friend Lee. The beach house setting provides the romantic backdrop for complex choices. Elle works as a lifeguard during her last summer break. She tries to create perfect memories before everything gets transformed.

Noah returns from Harvard for the vacation for Elle, while she is torn between choosing her and Lee's childhood plan or going for Noah. The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) 9 Songs

A still from the movie (Image via IMDB)

This British movie, directed by Michael Winterbottom, features Kieran O'Brien and Margo Stilley. The premise of the story follows British Antarctic researcher Matt, who encounters American exchange student Lisa at a rock concert in London.

They both hit it off from the beginning, and their relationship develops through nine different concerts and intimate encounters. The movie alternates between explicit romance and live music performances, demonstrating their passionate relationships.

Matt works as a glaciologist while Lisa studies in London for unclear academic reasons. Their connection starts at a concert in Brixton and evolves into an intense physical connection. Like Fall for Me, this movie documents their romance's progress and eventual decline through authentic, intimate sequences.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Purple Hearts

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows a struggling musician, Cassie Salazer, looking for health insurance for her diabetes treatment. Conversely, a marine recruit, Luke Morrow, must repay debts before deployment.

The two individuals cross paths and decide to enter a fake marriage for mutual benefits, but end up developing real feelings. Cassie performs at local bars to support her music ambition, and Luke faces pressure from drug dealers demanding payment.

It starts on a bitter note and with strict arrangements just like the attraction in Fall for Me. Luke gets deployed to Iraq while Cassie continues her career. However, their connection begins to feel real as the distance and danger increase. Luke gets injured overseas, bringing Cassie into military family life.

They start learning about each other and fight internal conflicts to acknowledge their love and connection. The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Dirty Dancing

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Frances 'Baby' Houseman (portrayed by Jennifer Grey) spends the summer of 1963 at a resort with her family. Baby enters Johnny's world of professional dancing and working-class challenges. Like the couple in Fall for Me, their relationship crosses social boundaries and challenges family expectations.

Baby comes from a wealthy family with high expectations. Johnny works at the resort teaching dance to wealthy guests. Baby agrees to help Johnny's dance partner, Penny, with personal struggles. She learns to dance to replace Penny in a crucial performance.

Baby's father disapproves when he learns about their relationship, and Johnny has to fight several accusations. As the story progresses, they both fight to stay put and focus on their passion.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Fall for Me blends psychological thriller elements with romance with accuracy. These seven movies offer similar mystery, passion, and emotional intensity combinations. Each film provides different perspectives on unlikely attraction and complex relationships while maintaining the same captivating energy that makes Fall For Me so engaging to watch.

