Splitsville (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

An instant major comedy sensation of 2025 is turning out to be Splitsville, written and directed by Michael Angelo Covino and co-written along with his longtime friend and collaborator Kyle Marvin. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, drawing attention for its impressive constellation of stars and its slightly offbeat plot.

The film explores themes of friendship, love, and betrayal. Two couples find their relationships unraveling when the divorcing husband of one couple begins an open-marriage affair with the wife from the other.

Splitsville opened in limited U.S. releases on August 22, 2025, with a nationwide release planned for September 5, 2025. The mix of concept and cast makes it a truly engaging film, bringing together both up-and-coming and some very big names in Hollywood.

Splitsville (2025) stars Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino, Nicholas Braun, David Castañeda, O-T Fagbenle, Charlie Gillespie, and Simon Webster.

Who stars in Splitsville?

1) Dakota Johnson as Julie

Dakota Johnson Receives KVIFF President's Award (Image via Getty)

Dakota Johnson plays Julie in the film. She is best known for her lead role in the Fifty Shades trilogy (2015–2018). Afterward, she explored a range of contrasting roles in films such as A Bigger Splash (2015), Suspiria (2018), The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), and The Lost Daughter (2021). Most recently, she appeared in Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022) and Materialists (2025).

In Splitsville, Johnson not only leads the cast but also serves as a producer through her TeaTime Pictures unit, taking on a pivotal character mired in the messy relational situations of the story.

2) Adria Arjona as Ashley

Adria Arjona at the Los Angeles Premiere of Splitsville (Image via Getty)

Adria Arjona stars as Ashley in the film. She has established a strong career across both television and film, with early roles including guest appearances in True Detective (2015), Emerald City (2017), and Good Omens (2019). She gained wider recognition as Bix Caleen in Andor (2022–2025) and appeared in films such as Hit Man (2023) and Blink Twice (2024).

In Splitsville, she plays one half of the open marriage couple at the center of the story.

3) Kyle Marvin as Carey

Kyle Marvin at Film Independent Presents Special Screening Of "Splitsville (Image via Getty)

Kyle Marvin is not only the co-writer of the film but also plays the role of Carey. He previously co-wrote and starred in The Climb (2019), a critically acclaimed film that premiered at Cannes. He later helmed the sports comedy 80 for Brady (2023), starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. On TV, Marvin appeared in WeCrashed (2022) for Apple TV+.

In the movie, his portrayal of Carey holds down one half of the story's central conflict.

4) Michael Angelo Covino as Paul

Michael Angelo at the Los Angeles Premiere of Splitsville (Image via Getty)

Michael Angelo Covino plays the lead character, Paul, while also serving as the film's director. He previously directed, co-wrote, and starred in The Climb (2019), a film about male friendship that screened at both Cannes and Sundance. His other on-screen appearances include Paul Greengrass' News of the World (2020) and Riff Raff (2024).

In Splitsville, Covino's performance as Paul ties directly with the storyline about friendships gone awry, with the collaboration as both actor and director.

5) Nicholas Braun as Matt the Mentalist

Nicholas Braun at the Los Angeles Premiere of Splitsville (Image via Getty)

Known worldwide for his portrayal of Greg Hirsch on Succession (2018–2023), Nicholas Braun portrays Matt the Mentalist in the film. His performances on Succession led to three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

He has appeared in films such as Sky High (2005), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), and Zola (2021).

6) David Castañeda as Fede

David Castañeda at Ballerina Los Angeles Special Screening (Image via Getty)

David Castañeda, whose breakout role was playing Diego Hargreeves on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy (2019–2023), appears in the movie as Fede. He began his career with guest roles on shows such as Switched at Birth before transitioning to feature films with Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018).

Supporting cast includes:

Charlie Gillespie as Jackson

Simon Webster as Russ

Tyrone Benskin as Dr. Ott

Jessika Mathurin as Keri

Stephen Adekolu as Sutton

Nahéma Ricci as Antoneta

Letitia Brookes as Officer Lank

O-T Fagbenle as Brent

Splitsville is scheduled to premiere worldwide on September 5, 2025, distributed by Neon.

