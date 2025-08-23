7 Julia Garner movies and shows to watch if you loved her in 'Weapons'

Julia Garner has established herself as a recognized actress in Hollywood. Her recent horror production, Weapons, displays her incredible range once more. The film follows a suburban town facing terrifying and mysterious events.

Julia Garner portrays the main lead in this thrilling narrative, and her performance brings nuance and depth to the horror film. Weapons marks another milestone in Julia Garner's filmography. The movie blends supernatural elements and psychological terror. The film's director, Zach Cregger, crafts a narrative that keeps the audience on the edge and leaves them shocked after the credits roll.

Julia Garner's character moves through this disturbing journey while adding more emotional nuance to the scary scenes. The fans of Garner will find much to appreciate in her versatile career.

She has worked across different genres with success. From psychological thrillers to crime dramas, Julia Garner proves her diverse skills with conviction. Her ability to transform into various characters is stellar, as every role shows a unique side of her skills.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.

Inventing Anna, Waco, Maniac, and four other Julia Garner movies and shows to follow if you liked her in Weapons

1) Ozark

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show features Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. She portrays a young woman from a criminal family in Missouri. Ruth is employed for a money-laundering operation run by the Byrde family. Her character is intelligent but gets accidentally trapped in a risky world.

Julia Garner's acting in this show earned her two Emmy Awards. Ruth starts as a local criminal helping with the operation. She becomes more involved in the family's illegal syndicate. Her loyalty changes throughout four seasons as she faces complex choices between survival and family.

Ruth's bond with the Byrde family raises the stakes. She wishes to escape her past but struggles to get a break. Garner brings complexity to this morally ambiguous character and earned two Emmy Awards for acting. Her portrayal shows Ruth's vulnerability and intelligence. The performance displays why Julia Garner is considered a seasoned actress.

Ozark is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Inventing Anna

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This Netflix show stars Julia Garner as Anna Delvey. Anna is a con artist who pretends to be a wealthy German heiress who scams New York's wealthy social circles out of money.

The story is based on real characters and events. Julia Garner transforms physically for this role. She adopts Anna's unique accent and mannerisms. Throughout the story, Anna manipulates hotels, banks, and elite individuals. Her schemes eventually catch up with her. The show demonstrates how Anna built her fake identity.

The story additionally explores themes of false social climbing and deception. Anna employs confidence and charm to fool people. Julia Garner captures the character's desperation and boldness with confidence. Her performance demonstrates Anna's calculated nature.

Inventing Anna is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

3) The Americans

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This drama series features Julia Garner as Kimberly Breland. She portrays the role of a teenage daughter of a CIA official. As the story starts, Soviet spies follow her as a part of their mission, and Kimberly unwillingly becomes involved in espionage activities.

The character starts as an innocent girl, but later forms a relationship with someone who turns out to be a spy. Kimberly does not realize she is being used as bait in place of love. Julia Garner displays the character's gradual awareness and naivety very effectively. Her acting adds emotional stakes to the spy drama.

The Americans centres around Soviet deep cover agents, and Kimberly's plot represents the collateral damage of the spy mission. Julia Garner brings rawness to the teenage character. Her scenes create sympathy and tension alike. The role demonstrates her ability to work on ensemble casts.

The Americans is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Assistant

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie stars Julia Garner as Jane, a junior assistant at a movie company. She works for an executive who may be abusing his position.

Jane witnesses inappropriate behavior but encounters difficult choices. The film examines workplace harassment and power dynamics.

Julia Garner carries most of the story with gentle acting. Jane navigates through the circumstances of struggling throughout her workday. She considers reporting what she witnesses but fears consequences. The character represents various people who face the same workplace problems. Her internal struggles drive the story forward.

The movie utilizes minimal dialogue and focuses on the ambiance. Julia Garner's expressions convey Jane's developing concern. She demonstrates the character's internal conflict with dramatic sequences. The performance relies on nuanced acting. Her performance earned critical acclaim for its power and restraint.

The Assistant is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) Waco

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this historical drama features Garner as Michele Jones. Michele is a member of the Branch Davidian religious group. The show depicts the 1993 standoff in Waco, Texas. The government agents have surrounded the compound for many days.

Michele believes in the group's leader and his instructions. She encounters the reality of the risky situation. Garner displays the character's faith and fear. Michele struggles with her beliefs as strange events start unfolding.

The miniseries recreates historical events accurately. Garner's character represents the human cost of the conflicts. Her acting adds personal stakes to the bigger story. Michele's arc displays how simple people get caught in extreme circumstances. The role demonstrates Garner's range in dramatic content.

Waco is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) Maniac

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix series features Garner as Ellie Landsberg. Ellie shows up in dream sequences and memories. She is the deceased sister of one of the leads. Her presence affects the psychological elements of the storyline.

The series blends elements of fantasy and reality. Garner appears throughout the show via different plots and contexts. Ellie represents unresolved grief and guilt. Her character influences the lead character's journey.

The role requires playing multiple versions of the same individual. Each appearance serves the larger narrative purpose. The show explores the intensity of mental health through surreal storytelling. Garner's character blends themes of healing and loss. Her sequences provide emotional depth to the experimental setting.

Maniac is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Martha Marcy May Marlene

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows a young woman escaping from a cult, and Garner plays a supporting role in this psychological thriller. The story examines recovery and trauma.

This early performance helped establish Garner's acting career. She plays a cult member in various sequences. Her character displays the cult's control over its members.

The acting displays her potential to convey complicated emotions. The role foreshadowed her future success in complex material. The movie received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of cult systems.

Garner's sequences additionally contribute to the uneasy atmosphere. Her performance supports the central storyline effectively. The role displays her talent even in minor parts. This project marked a crucial step in her acting journey.

The filmography of Julia Garner displays a commendable talent and range. From psychological thrillers to crime dramas, she excels in every genre, proving that she is the most compelling actress in Hollywood.

