“a giant ocean of awfulness” - Actress Aubrey Plaza opens up about her grief since her husband’s death

Aubrey Plaza takes off the lid on her life after her husband, Jeff Baena, passed away earlier this year. The 47-year-old actor, writer, and director was found dead in his Los Angeles home in January, with the medical examiner's report stating that he died by s**cide.

Ad

Now, in the August 19 episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Plaza shared a life update and what grief feels like after Baena's passing. She likened her grief to the gorge filled with "monster people" in the Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy movie, The Gorge. She explained:

"It's like at all times there's like a giant ocean of, just, awfulness that's like right there and I can see it and sometimes I just want to dive into it and just be in it. And then sometimes I just look at it and then sometimes I'm like, I just try to get away from it, but it's always there."

Ad

Trending

Ad

She also said to the podcast host and her Parks and Recreation co-star that she's "functioning" and feels grateful to be "moving through the world." However, while Plaza said that she thinks she's okay, she also admitted that it's been a daily struggle since she lost her husband.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena started dating in 2011, and ten years later, in 2021, she announced that they were married. Besides being together in real life, the two also worked on several projects together. She starred in the 2014 horror-comedy Life After Beth, where the late actor was the writer and director. They also worked together in Cinema Toast and Spin Me Round.

Ad

Aubrey Plaza is starring in a new movie with Margaret Qualley

Besides sharing an update on her life after Jeff Baena's passing, Aubrey Plaza's appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast was partly a chance to promote her latest project. The White Lotus star is starring in a dark comedy movie about a small-town private investigator who gets to the bottom of the strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

Ad

Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley in Honey Don't! (Image via Focus Features)

Her new movie, Honey Don't, is coming out in movie theaters on Friday, August 22, 2025, and promises comedy, crime, and mystery thriller. Directed and co-written by Ethan Coen, Oscar-winning director of No Country for Old Men, with his wife, Tricia Cooke, the movie packs an impressive cast.

Ad

Alongside Plaza are Primetime Emmy nominee and Happy Gilmore 2 star Margaret Qualley and Avengers star Chris Evans. Qualley plays Honey O'Donahue, the beautiful but hard-boiled private investigator based in Bakersfield, while Aubrey Plaza is MG Falcone, Honey's emotionally distant love interest, who is also an officer at the local precinct.

Meanwhile, Evans slips in the story as the lecherous religious cult leader, Drew Devlin. Honey Don't also features a gallery of supporting cast members and characters, including Gabby Beans and Josh Pafcheck as Honey's assistant, Spider, and Drew's assistant, Shuggie, respectively.

Ad

Adding to the cast are Charlie Day as homicide detective Marty Metakawitch and the mysterious Frenchwoman in a Vespa who could be the leader of a French mafia group, played by Lera Abova.

Honey Don't is Aubrey Plaza's first acting project since her husband Jeff Baena's passing. She previously starred in Agatha All Along, Megalopolis, and My Old Ass in 2024. She can also be seen in Dirty Grandpa with Robert De Niro and Zac Efron, Emily The Criminal, and Parks and Recreation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More