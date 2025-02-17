"This is sweet yet heartbreaking!!" — Fans react to Aubrey Plaza's tie-dye tribute to late husband Jeff Baena at SNL50

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance on the SNL50: The Anniversary Special following her husband Jeff Baena's death. On the special event on Sunday, February 16, 2025, the actress made a subtle tribute to her late husband, who passed away in January 2025.

Although Plaza looked sleek in her black blazer and black dress pants, she wore a tie-dye t-shirt underneath it, a subtle homage to the late filmmaker.

For the unversed, Aubrey Plaza told Drew Barrymore in her talk show in December 2021 about how Baena "got really into tie-dying" while they were in quarantine. And during their impromptu wedding in their backyard, they opted to ditch the traditional wedding dress and tux and wore tie-dye pajamas that he made instead.

Plaza's appearance and little tribute to her husband during the SNL50 event earned various reactions from fans online. Many shared their commiserations for the actress who just lost her husband only weeks ago. One X user wrote:

"This is sweet yet heartbreaking!! It feels like her husband passed so long ago when [in] reality it hasn't even been two months. 2025 has felt so long. I hope Aubrey is doing ok."

Many other fans on social media shared their sympathy for Plaza, with others mentioning how hard it could have been to make a TV appearance soon after her husband's passing.

"I understand it's a TV appearance, but I also imagine this was very hard to do while grieving. For that, I applaud her, and send her even more love," an X user wrote.

"I give her a lot of props for making a public appearance this soon after," another user on X commented.

"It is very f*cking depressing that she only got 6 weeks of bereavement for her life partner's death," another X user wrote.

Among other commenters are fans hoping for her to be surrounded by people who love and support her at this time in her grieving.

"The fact that she returned for SNL50 and surrounded by people who saw her grow from page intern to the actress she is today is so amazing. I hope she continues to be surrounded by people who are her safe space," a user on X commented.

"She really has my heart. The news came right after I watched My Old A**.. the way I bawled for her. Truly hope she has support and love surrounding her," another X user said.

Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, passed away in January

Aubrey Plaza's husband, writer and director Jeff Baena, passed away on January 3, 2025. His body was reportedly discovered at a home in Los Angeles at around 10:30 am local time, per People, citing TMZ as the source. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and while the cause of death was unconfirmed at the time, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed to CBS News that he died by s**cide.

On January 6, 2025, Aubrey Paza and Jeff Baena's family shared a short press statement to People following his passing, saying:

"This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support, Please respect our privacy during this time."

Jef Baena has worked on several projects, including his directorial debut, Life After Beth, which he also wrote. Aubrey Plaza starred in the zombie comedy.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena have been together since 2011 and married in May 2021.

