New Minecraft update to add two popular dialogues from the live-action movie as splash texts

Minecraft is not just a game, but a massive part of the internet culture. It has grown a great community of players, and has become a part of the meme culture as well. The developers at Mojang Studios are well aware of it, and they even embrace this. This can be seen on the “splashes,” which are the random yellow text on the start screen right under the game’s title.

Ad

The success of A Minecraft Movie was surprising, and some of the scenes from the film became popular memes. To embrace the love that fans of the game have shown, Mojang Studios decided to bring the meme to the title. The latest Minecraft snapshot, titled 25w20a, has added five new splashes. Here’s everything about the update.

Minecraft gets new splash texts

The snapshot makes saddles craftable (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The developers at Mojang Studios have added five new splash texts for the title screen. Three of these include:

Ad

Trending

"Music by Aaron Cherof!"

"Music by Kumi Tanioka!"

"Music by Amos Roddy!"

These are for the new soundtrack that has been added with the snapshot. However, the last two splash texts are the interesting ones. The Minecraft title screen will now feature “Flint and Steel!” and “Chicken Jockey!” text that is a reference to the lines spoken by Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie.

For those who do not know, these two lines from the movie became a popular meme on the internet, with the “Chicken Jockey” scene creating some controversies as well. A lot of people started creating a big ruckus in the theater, throwing around popcorn and shouting when the scene came. However, this also led to a rise in the popularity of the movie.

Ad

Apart from that, the developers have removed the “Minors welcome!” splash text, changed the text "Pumpa kungen!" to "Pumpakungen!" and "10 years of Mining and Crafting!" to "15 years of Mining and Crafting!"

The Minecraft 25w20a snapshot brought a major change, something that players have been asking for more than a decade. They can finally craft the saddle using three leathers and one iron ingot. It was confusing as to why such an important item needed to be explored; the world was not craftable.

Players had to loot chests and find the saddle make the horses rideable. Thankfully, this has changed, making exploration much better. All of these new features are available in the beta version, and the final Minecraft update will be coming with the summer game drop, expected in June this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!