Where to watch Together (2025)? Streaming details explored

Together (2025) is a supernatural body-horror film crafted and directed by Michael Shanks. Theatrically released in the US on 30 July 2025, by Neon and in Australia by Kismet Movies on 31 July 2025. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on 26 January 2025.

Ad

Together (2025) is up for digital purchase on August 26, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. All other platforms, including Hulu, Apple TV, Plex, and Fandango At Home, are likely to release the movie digitally for purchase at a later date.

As a part of Neon's theatrical agreement with Hulu, Together (2025) is likely to come out on Hulu sometime in December 2025, a few months after its digital release. No release date on the streaming platform has yet been announced, but it is likely to come out on the platform a few months after its wide digital and theatrical release.

Ad

Trending

Where to stream Together (2025)?

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Neon)

Together (2025) is released digitally on August 26, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Additional platforms, including Hulu, Apple TV, Plex, and Fandango At Home, are expected to release the film for home viewing at a later date. Below is a summary of options currently available and upcoming streaming and digital purchase platforms:

Ad

Amazon Prime Video : The film is available for rent in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. Rentals allow the viewer 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once started watching. The film is available for purchase in SD, HD, and UHD for $24.99, giving you unlimited access on all supported devices.

: The film is available for rent in SD, HD, and UHD for $19.99. Rentals allow the viewer 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once started watching. The film is available for purchase in SD, HD, and UHD for $24.99, giving you unlimited access on all supported devices. Hulu: The movie is expected to be available to stream on Hulu after its theatrical and digital debut. The ad-supported option is $9.99 a month, and the ad-free version is $18.99 per month. The official Hulu release date has not yet been announced.

The movie is expected to be available to stream on Hulu after its theatrical and digital debut. The ad-supported option is $9.99 a month, and the ad-free version is $18.99 per month. The official Hulu release date has not yet been announced. Apple TV : The movie is expected to be available for rent on Apple TV at about $5.99, with purchase options at approximately $19.99. Bought content may be streamed or downloaded to view offline. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ after theatrical release.

: The movie is expected to be available for rent on Apple TV at about $5.99, with purchase options at approximately $19.99. Bought content may be streamed or downloaded to view offline. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ after theatrical release. Plex: The movie will probably be available for digital rental or buy, with regular view windows similar to other digital offerings.

Ad

Availability and price can vary by device and location, so it is best to verify each platform for up-to-date information.

About Together (2025)

Ad

The movie follows Millie Wilson (Alison Brie) and Tim Brassington (Dave Franco), a couple who relocate to the rural countryside in a bid to mend their troubled relationship. They soon come across a strange cave where consuming water from a pool results in a supernatural effect, where their bodies begin to fuse slowly. They first have partial unions that leave them with physical and emotional tension, making them struggle to strive for normalcy.

Ad

Their neighbor, Jamie McCabe, gives some background to the cave's past as an old New Age church and shares that the fusion process is used in a ritual that has taken other locals' lives. As the fusion grows stronger, Millie and Tim deal with the physical as well as the moral ramifications of their merging.

At the climax, they embrace their destinies, fusing into a single, androgynous entity while proclaiming their love for each other. The novel ends with Millie's parents arriving to see the couple fully transformed, indicating the attainment of the fusion process.

Ad

The film features Damon Herriman as Jamie McCabe, Mia Morrissey as Cath, Karl Richmond as Jordy, Jack Kenny as Luke, Francesca Waters as Carol, Aljin Abella as Dr. Mendoza, Sarah Lang as Keri, and Michael Shanks as Simon. Together (2025) is produced by Picturestart, Tango Entertainment, and 30West, marking Michael Shanks’ feature directorial debut.

Also read: “Unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take”: Halsey defends ‘Americana’ following low box office performance amid Sydney Sweeney’s ad backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More