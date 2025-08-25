“Unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take”: Halsey defends ‘Americana’ following low box office performance amid Sydney Sweeney’s ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney's latest campaign with American Eagle, featuring the tagline &quot;Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,&quot; faced online backlash after critics perceived the phrase as an insensitive reference to &quot;genes.&quot;Although the actress explained that the purpose of the ad was to promote the brand, the controversy has now carried over to her latest film, Americana.Her Americana co-star Halsey has now addressed the recent criticism linked to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign. She took to social media on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and commented:“I do agree that our words are important in this climate. I don’t, however, think that it’s fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for this film that is completely separate-from and unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take.”The statement appears to be a direct reaction to the public discussion that links the performance of the film with the scandal involving Sweeney’s advertising controversy.Halsey stands by Americana, despite Sydney Sweeney ad criticismIn a separate story on Instagram, Halsey urged viewers to see the film Americana, highlighting the director Tony Tost’s vision and the work done by the production team. She wrote:“You should go see this movie.”Halsey further observed that:“Because @tonytost made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately. Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bulls—t.”The singer added:“He’s an incredible artist who made a great film with a group of hardworking, talented people. If you love cinema, than you should know that cinema comes first. This is cinema.”Halsey further emphasized the difference between the art value of the film and the media hype around it, urging audiences to appreciate the work and effort involved by the creators instead of the social media attention that the advertising brought about by Sweeney.Halsey added she was aware of the significance of her public statements in the present-day context. She wrapped up her posts by repeating her justification regarding the production team:“If it’s not clear who the actual people I’m standing up for are, I’m sorry look closer.”Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans campaignThe recent campaign of American Eagle starring Sydney Sweeney and its tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” sparked strong reactions and even criticism from some. Critics interpreted the phrase as a pun on the word &quot;genes,&quot; which they felt was insensitive.&quot;Echo Valley&quot; European Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)Social media users were quick to voice concerns, citing that the ad may inadvertently promote unattainable beauty standards. In response to the criticism, Sweeney justified the ad by saying that the campaign merely aimed to bring out the quality and style of the jeans. She argued that the ad was a straightforward fashion promotion and was never intended to convey any controversial message.The backlash also led to discussions concerning the responsibility of brands, agencies, and celebrities to consider public perception and potential misinterpretations.Americana, starring Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, and Halsey, premiered in U.S. theaters on August 15, 2025.